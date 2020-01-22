Veteran Sania Mirza on Wednesday pulled out of the mixed doubles event of the Australian Open due to a calf injury but committed to playing women’s doubles, where she will team up with Ukraine’s Nadiia Kichenok.

Mirza was slated to partner compatriot Rohan Bopanna for the mixed doubles event. The multiple-time Grand Slam winner made a terrific comeback to the circuit after 27 months, winning the Hobart International. Mirza suffered a strain on her right leg while attempting a drop shot in Melbourne.

“It’s unfortunate that this niggling injury got aggravated in the Hobart final just as I was getting to the top of my game,” Mirza was quoted as saying by Times of India. She added, “It is a lot better now and I intend to give it my best shot in doubles. It’s disappointing to miss out on the chance to partner Rohan in mixed.”

Mirza and Kichenok will face China’s Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu in their women’s doubles first round clash.