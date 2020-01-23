India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said handling pressure would be crucial in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, something that the side couldn’t do in the last two showpiece events.

She was speaking to reporters at the pre-departure press conference ahead of the tri-series involving England and hosts Australia, which will be followed by the T20 World Cup next month.

India made a semi-final exit from the last T20 World Cup and finished runners-up in the previous ODI World Cup.

“We were quite close in the last two World Cups, the only thing we have to keep in mind is how to handle pressure in the tournaments. The last two World Cups we lacked in handling pressure,” said Harmanpreet.

“This time we want to enjoy rather than take more pressure on ourselves, thinking that it is a big tournament. We have to avoid thinking like that and focus on giving our best,” she added.

The women’s T20 World Cup will be played in Australia from February 21 to March 8. India will take on Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the group stage.