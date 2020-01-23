Hyderabad FC on Thursday announced that it has signed a new deal with senior defender Adil Khan, extending his contract with the club till 2023.

“I’m happy to make Hyderabad my home for the next three years. I have faith in this club and its management and believe we will have better luck and achieve greater success in the next few seasons,” Khan said.

Coach Albert Rocca welcomed Khan, calling him an asset for the team. “I am very happy that Adil Khan has chosen to commit his future to Hyderabad FC for another three seasons,” he said.

“I see him as a key player, leader, and an important personality at the club. He will be a good role model for the youngsters and a great asset for us.”

Khan, 31, is a defender who has played for teams such as Sporting Clube de Goa, Mohun Bagan, Delhi Dynamos, Churchill Brothers and Churchill Brothers.