Serena Williams was sensationally knocked out of the Australian Open third round by China’s Wang Qiang on Friday, torpedoing her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown.

Williams, 38, was the favourite to win an eighth title at Melbourne Park but she came unstuck against a determined Wang, losing 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 7-5.

The 27th seeded Chinese player had won only one game off the American the last time they met in the US Open quarter-finals, but she took the early advantage by winning the first set. She was broken while serving for the match as the 38-year-old American forced a decider.

But serving second in the third set, Williams leaked errors and Wang converted her third match point on her opponent’s serve to cause the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

Her reward is a clash with Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, who upset Williams’s close friend Caroline Wozniacki and sent the Dane into retirement.

Wozniacki’s glittering tennis career ended when she went down in three, in what could be called another upset.

The Danish former world No 1, who announced in December that this would be her final tournament, lost 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the third round.

The unseeded 29-year-old brings the curtain down on a career that saw her win 30 WTA titles, with her sole Grand Slam triumph coming in 2018 at Melbourne Park.

Alison Riske also made her way to the fourth round on Friday with a three-set victory against Julia Goerges. The 18th seed was blown away in the first set but fought back hard to win 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-2. She will now face home favourite Ashleigh Barty in the next round.

Earlier in the day, world No 1 Barty said she played her best match this year in blowing away 29th seed Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-2 to barrel into the fourth round.

Barty needed just 78 minutes to dispose of the young Kazakh and plays American 18th seed Alison Riske or Julia Goerges – her doubles partner – next in Melbourne as she bids to become the first Australian to win the women’s title since 1978.

Results

3rd round

Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x29) 6-3, 6-2

Petra Kvitova (CZE x7) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x25) 6-1, 6-2

Ons Jabeur (TUN) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 7-5, 3-6, 7-5