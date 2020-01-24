U19 World Cup, India vs New Zealand live: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Co look for good start against Kiwis
Follow live updates from the ICC Under-19 World Cup Group A match between India and New Zealand in Bloemfontein.
Live updates
After 3 overs, India 12/0 (Jaiswal 6, Saxena 6)
A maiden over from Hancock. Got good shape on a couple of deliveries back into Jaiswal and tested him with a bouncer as well. The Indian opener misses out on a short ball outside offstump off the last delivery.
After 2 overs, India 12/0 (Jaiswal 6, Saxena 6)
It’s the pace of O Rourke from the other end and Saxena helps himself to a four from a ball that was on his pads. He flicks another that fetches him a couple. O Rourke concedes 7 in his first over.
After 1 over, India 5/0 (Jaiswal 5, Saxena 0)
Hancock for the first over, and Jaiswal pounces on a short and wide delivery to hit a four over point. A bad ball, put away duly. Just a single otherwise.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena, both left-handed batsmen, open the innings again for India as they did against SL.
In Auckland: New Zealand’s charge has been halted a bit by the quick wickets of Munro and CdG. 130/3 in th 14th over. We will provide occasional updates of that match here as well.
1.28 pm: A quarter-final against Australia awaits the winner of New Zealand vs India in Group A while loser will face West Indies. Both tough opponents, of course, but given the form West Indies have been on in, a win here is crucial is for both sides.
Time for national anthems...
1.22 pm: The weather forecast is reportedly not great for this match so New Zealand captain Tashkoff wants to be able to control the 2nd innings. PS: He is a Spurs fan and asked if it’s a yes/no for Mourinho, he says aye. Priyam Garg says the idea was to rotate for this match.
1.15 pm: Here are the starting XIs in the decider for top spot in Group A. India have brought back Divyansh Saxena at the top of the order while Atharva Ankolekar gets his first game.
1.03 pm: India have been asked to bat as New Zealand win the toss in Bloemfontein
12.57 pm: It must sound odd to say this but: India’s thumping win over New Zealand was not quite a 10/10 performance.
READ: India’s win against Japan was emphatic but not quite flawless
12.55 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates of the ICC Under-19 World Cup Group A match between India and New Zealand.
Both teams head into today’s game in Bloemfontein having already qualified for the quarter-finals.
Ravi Bishnoi took four for five as India bowled out the tournament debutants Japan for 41 before chasing down the target to reach the next stage of South Africa 2020 with a game to spare. Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi were the destroyers in chief as India sped to a swift ten-wicket victory over newcomers Japan.
New Zealand’s Kristian Clarke struck a six off the penultimate ball of the match to help his country to a dramatic three-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Group A.
Clarke arrived at the crease with his side seven down, and after Sri Lanka had taken two wickets in the 49th over, including that of Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, run out for a crucial 80 off 111 balls.
He was followed a ball later by Quinn Sunde, as New Zealand suddenly looked like falling short of their testing 243-run target with 12 needed from the last over, bowled by Dilshan Madushanka. That equation became from six from two balls when Clarke cleared his head and the ropes to spark huge celebrations from the side in black.
“Being able to take the match into the last over is something we don’t really see usually,” said New Zealand captain Jesse Tashkoff. “It was a great game of cricket, and credit to the Sri Lanka boys who really put up a good fight.”