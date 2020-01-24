India A’s top-order batsmen failed to convert their starts into big scores as New Zealand A won the second unofficial ODI by 29 runs and restored parity in the three-match series on Friday.

Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Kishan and Vijay Shankar all got starts but failed to stay till the end to see their side through. Only Krunal Pandya managed to score a half-century as India A were restricted to 266 for nine in chase of 296.

Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for only two before Ruturaj Gaikwad and Agarwal shared a 47-run partnership before Gaikwad was dismissed by Jacob Duffy.

India A lost Agarwal and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession and were reduced to 88 for 4. A 58-run stand between Kishan and Shankar did raise hopes but a run-out resulted in the former’s wicket.

Another partnership for the seventh wicket gave India A another chance as Axar Patel and Pandya scored 54 runs between themselves. But Patel was dismissed for 24 as India A failed to accelerate in the death overs.

Earlier, the hosts were put into bat and they relied on opener George Worker’s 135 and Cole McConchie’s brisk 56 to post 295 for seven in the stipulated 50 overs.

India had won the series opener on Wednesday.