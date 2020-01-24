Six-time champion Roger Federer survived an epic five-set marathon to seal his 100th Australian Open win on Friday, fending off a huge challenge from John Millman.

The Swiss master was rattled by the all-guns-blazing Australian, but finally scraped past him 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10/8) to stay alive in his quest for a 21st Grand Slam title.

He will now take on unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, who eased past American Tommy Paul in straight sets, for a place in the last eight. “It was tough tonight, thank God it was a super breaker,” said the third seed, who looked out for the count when he was down 8-4 in the best-of-10 fifth set super tiebreaker.

“He played a great match – I can’t even speak any more. It came down to the wire. I was getting ready to explain myself in the press conference. What a match.”



That was the scariest match I have seen off late. I almost had a heart attack when #Federer was trailing at 5-8 in the tiebreak. I would have regretted my sonyliv subscription had he lost today #AustralianOpen — utkarsh agarwal (@utkarshagl0330) January 24, 2020

Congrats to both players on an amazing tennis match - the skill, determination, guts and courage was simply outstanding ! Be proud John Millman & well done to @rogerfederer ! The great players in any sport of any era find a way. 👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 24, 2020

Roger Federer continues to impress at the #AO2020 .. He is yet to lose a 2R match at the open in his career (21/21)..



1st Serve - 69%

1st S Won - 77%

2nd S Won - 62%

BP saved - 67% (2/3)

BP conv - 50% (7/14)

Ret Pts won - 52%

Winners/UFE - 42/14#Federer #BEL21VE #AusOpen — Omar Leandro (@theomarofoz) January 22, 2020

My tears were about to roll,

He was 8-4 down in decider tie-breaker,And then he started his comeback procedure.

And defeated Milliman by 10-8 in decider.

I call him “GOD OF TENNIS”.

Yeah...right, He is ROGER FEDERER. ❤️#AusOpen #Federer @rogerfederer #AO2020 pic.twitter.com/i357PqH3BH — Vasudev Raghav (@Vasudev_Raghav) January 24, 2020

Oh My God! What a match! Insane tennis. This is the drama @AustralianOpen provides us with 😱😱 #Federer pic.twitter.com/6m1T5kmJwb — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) January 24, 2020

#Federer Stats: Wins his 360th match in Slams, 100th in #AusOpen. 1st Man to win 100 matches at 2 different Slams. Also achieved his century @Wimbledon — rajesh (@rajeshworld) January 24, 2020

100th win at the Australian Open and oh boy what a match #Federer — Rajal Arora (@RajalArora) January 24, 2020

Federer survives.. and the sporting world heaves a sigh of relief! #Federer #AusOpen — Sanjjeev (@Sanjjeev) January 24, 2020

Just love the way he plays at this age.. At one point I was worried that this might be his last #AusOpen game#Federer https://t.co/36IEnksybM — Salahudeen (@Salahudeen_G) January 24, 2020

Anyone wondering why Federer keeps bothering with tennis with four kids and gazillions in the bank at age 38.



It's for a moment like tonight — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) January 24, 2020

(With AFP inputs)