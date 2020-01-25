After Roger Federer and John Millman played out a marathon five-set thriller in the Australian Open on Friday, the crowd at Melbourne Park witnessed another cracker of a game on Saturday with Nick Kyrgios edging past Karen Khachanov in another five-setter.

Kyrgios, who set up a fourth-round meeting with Rafael Nadal, was pushed to the limits by Khachanov in an encounter lasting four hours and 26 minutes – the longest match of the Australian’s career.

The victory didn’t come easy for Kyrgios in a match that wasn’t short of any drama and controversy. He was leading by two sets and was on match point in both the third and fourth sets.

During the fourth set, Kyrgios ranted against the match umpire after a violation for wasting time. The Australian had stopped play for a brief moment asking a ball girl not to touch his towel he used to wipe his bleeding hand.

However, Khachanov showed grit and fought back to force the match into a fifth set decider. The Russian lead 6-5 in the tie-breaker before nerves got the better of him as Kyrgios triumphed in a nail-biting encounter.

Kyrgios’ temper is very well known but this time, he didn’t let it affect him and played out one of the best matches of his career.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to his victory:

That was one of the best matches I’ve ever seen.



Khachanov in the last 2 sets played tennis from another planet.



Kyrgios found out how cool it is to care. He cared enough for 4 hours 27 minutes to scrape over the finish line. Herculean effort.



The essence of sport. — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) January 25, 2020

The moment Nick Kyrgios beat Karen Khachanov in an epic 4hr 26min 5 setter & the crowd exploded. Nothing can describe the moment & I don’t think this does it justice. pic.twitter.com/byoEqNnOp9 — Meredith Gibbs (@meredith_gibbs) January 25, 2020

Kyrgios can be frustrating, infuriating, enigmatic...but man is he entertaining. And you know what, he's real. #AusOpen — edwyatt (@edwyatt) January 25, 2020

Nick Kyrgios giving up an easy point in order to muck up a trick shot is one of the best things about him and I won't hear any slander — Angus Livingston (@anguslivingston) January 25, 2020

Another dramatic super tiebreak at #AusOpen, this time with Nick Kyrgios coming back from minibreak down at 7-8* to beat Karen Khachanov 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 6-7(7), 7-6(10-8).



Kyrgios next faces his "polar opposite," #1 Rafael Nadal, in the blockbuster men's match here so far. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 25, 2020

How good is growing up. Nick Kyrgios you were a star tonight! ❤️#AusOpen — Georgie Parker (@georgieparker) January 25, 2020

Nick Kyrgios for Prime minister @NickKyrgios — Matt Reid (@MattReid12345) January 25, 2020

Say what you want about Kyrgios, he certainly ain’t everyone’s cup of tea, but what he just did was truly awesome . Displayed incredible mental grit to achieve that win. Onto Nadal! Geez, we’ve been treated to some awesome tennis the last couple days #AusOpen — Ronny Lerner (@RonnyLerner) January 25, 2020

Zverev, Kyrgios and Thiem all decided to peak at a slam. Guess whose draw they are all in? Yep, you guessed it pic.twitter.com/rNNYAO7Vv3 — SerMM91 (@SerMM91) January 25, 2020

Please feel free to talk about how Nick Kyrgios isn't physically prepared and doesn't work hard enough on his conditioning right now. I hear it every other day. — Frith 🐨 (@pluckyloser) January 25, 2020

Goose bumps don’t even get close. BEST atmosphere/reaction to a WIN I’ve EVER witnessed. Epic gets thrown around a lot but that truly was. 🙌🏻 #AusOpen #Kyrgios #lovetennis 🎾🎾🎾 — Catherine Murphy (@CathMurphySport) January 25, 2020

That backhand down the line winner at 7-8 in the super tie-break from Nick Kyrgios was just stunning! 🔥 🔥 🔥 #AusOpen — PP (@PrashantSport) January 25, 2020

Make no mistake, tonight will be looked back at as one of the defining victories of Nick Kyrgios' career. Sublime. #AusOpen #AusOpen2020 — George Vlotis (@VlotisGeorge) January 25, 2020