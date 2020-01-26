Twenty three time World Champion Pankaj Advani defeated Venkatesham 3-0 to enter the knockout round in the National Billiards and Snooker Championship in Pune.

Former Asian Billiards Champion Dhruv Sitwala also joined him in the next stage after scraping past B Jagdesh of Tamil Nadu 3-1 at the PYC Hindu Gymkhana Billiards room.

Sitwala started with a setback after losing first frame with a huge margin of 40-152 points.

However, he did not let Jagdesh take control of the game and won the second frame 151-107 which included a break of 88 points.

He won the third and fourth frame with a comfortable margin of 151-70 and 152-78 wherein the last frame witnessed a break of 99 points.

PSPB’s Sourav Kothari defeated Gujarat’s Partthiv Jhaveri in straight sets 3-0.

The first and the third frame included breaks of 110 and 115 respectively.