Marcus Joseph’s first half strike proved enough for Gokulam Kerala FC to notch up a solitary goal win over former champions Churchill Brothers FC of Goa in an I-League clash in Kozhikode on Sunday.

Gokulam now move up to fourth on the table, winning half of their eight completed games for 13 points, while Churchill will move a spot down to sixth with 10 from seven games.

In a wonderful gesture, the Gokulam management had declared that the proceeds from the game would be donated to the family of former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal player Dhanarajan, who passed away under tragic circumstances last month, and fans responded with a 21,346 turnout.

India captain Sunil Chhetri and star player Sandesh Jhingan bought hundreds of tickets for this game to support the noble cause.

Both sides had suffered a loss in their previous outing and were keen on returning to winning ways.

While the visitor’s coach Bernardo Tabares rang in four changes, Gokulam’s Spanish coach Santiago Varela brought in Afghan Haroon Amiri and Sebastian in place of Jestin Geroge and Salman, who had started the last game.

The first clear chance of the game came Gokulam’s way in the 18th minute to centre-back Andre Ettienne. Ugandan forward Henry Kisekka then missed the best chance in the first half-hour, catching Churchill keeper Jaffar Mondal well outside his line, but his attempted lob missed by a whisker.

The hosts broke through in the 38th minute via their talisman Marcus. Amiri provided the assist with a wonderful ball into the box piercing the left-side of the Churchill defence.

The Trinidadian striker gamely followed through and his rasping drive beat Mondal to bulge the Churchill net. This was his fifth goal of this season.