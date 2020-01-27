The AIFF disciplinary committee has handed two-match suspensions to ATK and Kerala Blasters head coaches Antonio Lopez Habas and Eelco Schattorie for their misconduct during an Indian Super League encounter here on January 12.

Both coaches were also fined Rs 1 lakh each and will be off the bench during their teams’ next two games.

ATK goalkeeping coach Angel Pindado was handed a similar sanction, but the Spaniard was imposed a bigger fine of Rs 2 lakh for “kicking” Kerala Blasters assistant coach during their ill-tempered game at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on January 12.

“Habas was found guilty of committing serious misconduct and offence within the meaning of Article 58 read with Article 49.1(d) of the AIFF Discliplinary Code,” read the decision, a copy of which is accessed by PTI.

“Schattorie was found guilty of committing serious misconduct and offence within the meaning of Article 58 read with Article 49.2(b) of the AIFF Discliplinary Code.”

“Both are imposed with two-match suspensions with immediate effect. In addition to the suspension, both Habas and Schattorie are also imposed with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each under Article 49.3 of the Disciplinary Code,” it added.

The fine has to be paid within seven days of the notice and until the payment is done, the suspension will continue in addition to the match ban.

Kerala Blasters had handed ATK their first home defeat of the season.

Right from kick-off, Habas and his Kerala Blasters counterpart Schattorie were having a go at each other and in the dying minutes the ATK goalkeeping coach was sent off for pushing and shoving Blasters’ assistant-coach Ishfaq Ahmed.

Habas’ deputy Manuel Perez Cascallan, however, blamed Schattorie to start it all by “spitting in Antonio’s direction.

ATK take on NorthEast United FC here on Monday, while Kerala Blasters will face Chennaiyin FC at home on Saturday.