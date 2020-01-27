The cricket community joined the rest of the world in mourning NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death with India captain Virat Kohli and legendary Vivian Richards offering their condolences.

Bryant, along with one of his four daughters 13-year-old Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Los Angeles. He was 41 years old and regarded as one of the greatest in the game’s history.

“Absolutely devastated to hear this news today,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram page. “So many childhood memories of waking up early and watching this magician doing things on the court that I would be mesmerized by. Life is so unpredictable and fickle. His daughter Gianna passed away too in the crash. I am absolutely heartbroken. Rest in peace. Strength and condolences to the family.”

Australian legend Shane Warne tweeted, “Like everyone, I’m stunned, shocked and saddened to hear the horrific news about Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter who died in a helicopter crash. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this extremely sad time!”

Here’s a selection of the reactions from the cricket community to a news that has plunged the sporting world into mourning:

Saddened to hear about the tragic demise of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna & others on-board the helicopter.

My condolences to his family, friends and fans across the world. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/N8B4Tcr4KU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 27, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned, shocked and saddened to hear the horrific news about Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter who died in a helicopter crash. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this extremely sad time ! #RIPKobeBryant — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 26, 2020

RIP @kobebryant and your lovely daughter Gianna!! Will always remember ur game on the court..thoughts are with the family 🙏🏻 # basketball #legend https://t.co/eRu0Q5vbuz — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) January 27, 2020

Always loved and never forgotten!

RIP #legend @kobebryant



You are forever alive in our hearts . pic.twitter.com/Zl0FMN9ctb — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) January 27, 2020

Shocked & saddened to know the demise of basketball legend #KobeBryant. Condolences to his family and friends in this though time. RIP. pic.twitter.com/czfoqB8hzP — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 27, 2020

Absolutely devastated by the news of Kobe & his daughter’s passing. My thoughts go out to his family & friends.

RIP Legend 🏀 pic.twitter.com/rvKK9a4ei5 — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) January 27, 2020

Such sad news to wake up to. The sporting world has lost an absolute legend! The world has lost an incredible man. Makes you take a moment to think of your loved ones!! #KobeRIP #BlackMambalivesforever https://t.co/HQ6uzJz1nL — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) January 27, 2020

For many people, Kobe was basketball in their growing up years, many became NBA fans because of Kobe. May him and his young daughter, Gianna rest in peace #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/xoJp3vglk0 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 27, 2020

A true legend of the sporting world!



Rest In Peace dear Kobe and his daughter. May the family have immense strength to overcome this sad time. #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/N8WDGZCHK1 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) January 26, 2020

Gone too soon but a legacy that will live forever. RIP legend 💔 #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/elbooXcRVF — Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) January 27, 2020

#KobeBryant is dead at 41. Such a full life but such a short one. And we waste the time we have in fighting with each other. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 27, 2020

Cant be man, can’t be, surely not!!!!!! https://t.co/hmVkLMg3o3 — Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant died???😢 One of greatest sportsmen of our time is no more. #RIPKobe — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 27, 2020

Heroes come and go legends live forever. But this still hurts like hell. Very sad day. #RIPKobeBryant you inspired us all. God be with all the families who lost their love ones — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) January 27, 2020

"IF YOU'RE AFRAID TO FAIL, THEN YOU'ER PROBABLY GOING TO FAIL."



Absolutely gutting. There will never be another Kobe. A total inspiration on and off the court,Rest easy#RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/3t8wuPqWZS — Dimuth Karunaratne (@IamDimuth) January 27, 2020