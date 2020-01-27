The cricket community joined the rest of the world in mourning NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s death with India captain Virat Kohli and legendary Vivian Richards offering their condolences.
Bryant, along with one of his four daughters 13-year-old Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Los Angeles. He was 41 years old and regarded as one of the greatest in the game’s history.
“Absolutely devastated to hear this news today,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram page. “So many childhood memories of waking up early and watching this magician doing things on the court that I would be mesmerized by. Life is so unpredictable and fickle. His daughter Gianna passed away too in the crash. I am absolutely heartbroken. Rest in peace. Strength and condolences to the family.”
Australian legend Shane Warne tweeted, “Like everyone, I’m stunned, shocked and saddened to hear the horrific news about Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter who died in a helicopter crash. Thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this extremely sad time!”
Here’s a selection of the reactions from the cricket community to a news that has plunged the sporting world into mourning: