Punjab’s BBK DAV Football Club played out a 1-1 draw with Football Club Kolhapur City in their Indian Women’s League Group A fixture at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Monday.

Lhingneilam Kipgen broke the deadlock for BBK in the 74th minute before Madhu Bala equalised for Kolhapur ten minutes later.

The first half was mostly played in midfield, as either side lacked inspiration going forward. The game was goalless at the break, but the tides turned in the second half towards the business end of the match.

A seemingly speculative cross from the left flank that evaded just about everyone found Kolhapur substitute Lhingneilam Kipgen in the 74th, who had a relatively tame effort on goal with the defenders closing her down but BBK goalkeeper Radhika Khodre committed a horrendous error, as the ball deflected off her hand and bounced over the line.

Kolhapur seemed to be heading towards another victory, albeit with a stroke of luck, but BBK equalised in the 84th minute, when their skipper Neha Mann rose to the occasion quite literally and with a back header, flicked the ball down the path of Madhu Bala, setting her through on goal and with only the keeper to beat, did so with great aplomb to level the scores.

1-1 it finished, with both sides left ruing individual mistakes and pondering on what could have possibly been.

In the second match of the day, Kickstart Karnataka eked out a 1-0 win over Baroda Football Academy.

Mona’s solitary strike in the 68th minute was the difference as Kickstart, the home team in the competition held on to claim crucial three points after suffering a heavy defeat to Krypsha in the opening match.