The Indian Premier League governing council on Monday decided against changing timings of the evening games from 8 pm to 7.30 pm despite pressure from a few stakeholders.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will have an All Stars Game between all top international players before the start of the Indian Premier League for a charitable cause. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that IPL final will be held in Mumbai and not Ahmedabad.

“There will be no change in the timing of IPL night games. It will start from 8 pm like the earlier years. There was discussion about 7.30 pm but it’s not happening [this year]” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told reporters after meeting. “We will have only five double headers [4 pm and 8 pm] this time,” Ganguly said. “IPL final will be held in Mumbai,” the former India captain added.