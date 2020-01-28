U19 World Cup quarter-final, India vs Australia live: Jaiswal, Saxena off to a steady start
Follow live score and updates from the ICC Under-19 World Cup quarter-final match between India and Australia.
Live updates
After 5 overs, 13/0 India (Jaiswal 10, Saxena 2)
This is very similar to what we saw in India’s batting innings against New Zealand. The Indian openers do not mind leaving the balls and taking their time in the first powerplay. There was a period in that match where there close to 20 dot balls on the trot. There is a similar phase unfolding here with no runs off the bat in the last 2 overs. Jaiswal missed out on a free hit in that Willans over.
After 4 overs, 12/0 India (Jaiswal 10, Saxena 2)
It’s another maiden over, this time by Sully. Bounces back well from the costly first over. This is probably the first time an Indian opener has played so many loose shots as Saxena goes chasing at a couple of deliveries and misses them. The over ends with a peace from Sully. On another day, Saxena would have edged at least one of those.
After 3 overs, 12/0 India (Jaiswal 10, Saxena 2)
Willans is really bowling very well from one end. Another probing over, just a single for Saxena off it. The Indian openers are cautious against the left-hander.
After 2 overs, 11/0 India (Jaiswal 10, Saxena 1)
Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to look in superb touch in the tournament! Gets off the mark with a superb shot. Length ball from Sully, driven the ground by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Oozing class. And then finished the over with a flick over square leg to hit the first six of the match. Sully goes for 11 in his first over.
After 1 over, 0/0 India (Jaiswal 0, Saxena 0)
The tall left-arm pacer Matthew Willans starts off with a superb maiden over to start. Wonderful line and length to keep Jaiswal pegged back and got a couple to shape away nicely.
1.31 pm: The openers are out in the middle for India. Here we go!
1.28 pm: Here are the playing XIs for the marquee quarter-final.
1.21 pm: Australia won the toss and opt to field against India.
Update from Melbourne: Roger Federer SAVES 7 match points to BEAT Tennys Sandgren in a tough five-setter and reach the Aus Open semi-finals again.
1.18 pm: Toss news imminent...
1.12 pm: Still no update on the toss but here’s a preview video of the rematch of the 2018 U19 World Cup final.
1.09 pm: The top two teams from each of the four groups have advanced to the Super League. These are India, West Indies, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. They are seeded into quarter-finals and it is winner-takes-all from the start.
1.00 pm: The venue for this cracking quarter-final match-up is....
12.59 pm: As we wait for the toss, here is a look at another inspiring background story of Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Hello and welcome to live updates from the ICC Under-19 World Cup quarter-final match between India and Australia.