Roger Federer staged a stunning comeback to defeat Tennys Sandgren in their Australian Open quarter-final match on Tuesday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion looked down and out after being a set down at the end of the third and taking a medical timeout, but he dug deep to pull-off his second five-set victory in this first Major of the year.

In a tense match, the normally ice-cool Swiss was slapped with a code warning for swearing and needed a rare medical timeout for a groin injury before winning 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.

His reward is a showdown against either long-time rival and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic or big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Federer’s win:

"I think I got incredibly lucky."



Luck or not, here's how @rogerfederer assessed his performance to advance to the #AO2020 semifinals.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/MK8UDBxT9o — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 28, 2020

What a win. What a moment.@rogerfederer is into the final 4⃣ at the #AusOpen.pic.twitter.com/RWWAyZAZc2 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) January 28, 2020

“I’m standing here and I’m obviously very happy.”



Miracle man @rogerfederer survives 7 match points against Tennis Sandgren to reach his 46th Grand Slam semifinal. #AusOpen#TeamEurope 2017-2019 | #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/sYJhWpxjTs — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) January 28, 2020

Federer has never retired from a tennis match.



He’s played over 1500 of them. #AusOpen — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 28, 2020

Most match wins at a single grand slam:



120 wins - Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon

102 - ROGER FEDERER at #AusOpen

101 - Chris Evert at US Open

101 - Serena Williams at US Open

101 - ROGER FEDERER at Wimbledon@wwos — Brett Graham (@brett_graham) January 28, 2020

Kyrgios is asking Anisimova about the Federer score during their changeover.. — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) January 28, 2020

Tennys Sandgren match points:



#1 Backhand unforced error (7th shot)



#2 Forehand unforced error (9th shot)



#3 Forehand unforced error (3rd shot)



#4 Backhand unforced error (19th shot)



#5 Missed backhand return



#6 Federer volley winner



#7 Backhand unforced error (19th shot) — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 28, 2020

Roger Federer is a stubborn old goat, isn’t he? — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) January 28, 2020

Federer has now made a slam semifinal in three different decades. — Nick Nemeroff (@NNemeroff) January 28, 2020

Roger Federer already had plenty of tall tennis tales to tell his grandkids. He's got another one. Despite a bad back and . facing 7 match points, he rallies to defeat American outsider Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3. Federer into the Australian Open semis — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) January 28, 2020

"Roger Federer, you're not like anyone I've ever met"



— COURIER, Jim#AusOpen — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) January 28, 2020

Just now @rogerfederer surrounded by his 4 kids (like a mini-meet-and-greet) explaining what he’d just done. (Survive 7 match pts!) Then he said, “dad’s gotta go take a shower.” Nearby Laver & Rosewell were talking in disbelief about RF’s 2nd Great Escape of this #AusOpen — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) January 28, 2020

Was just pondering whether there's been many, if any, more universally respected and liked sports people (by fans, insiders and media) than Roger Federer? He's pretty remarkable. #AusOpen #AusOpen2020 #Federer — Rohan Connolly (@rohan_connolly) January 28, 2020