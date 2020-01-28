The final of the ongoing Indian Super League season will be held on March 14, the league’s governing body, Football Sports Development Ltd announced in a release on Tuesday.

The venue of the final will be announced at a later date. FSDL also confirmed that the semi-finals will be held over two weekends in early March. The first set of semi-finals will be on Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1. The return leg is scheduled on the weekend of Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8.

With India set to get an AFC Champions League group stage spot from 2021, FSDL confirmed that the winners of the league phase will earn that elusive spot. As things stand, ATK, FC Goa and Bengaluru FC appear to be frontrunners to finish at the top.