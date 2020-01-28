Former champions Punjab FC will look to keep their title hopes alive when they go up against Neroca FC in the I-League in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Punjab FC, unbeaten at home this season, are currently placed second on the points table. The form of veteran Dipanda Dicka and the tactics of young head coach Yan Law have been discussed often.

Speaking before the match, Yan Law said, “We are definitely working towards winning the title this season. We have to win the next couple of games on the trot to be at the top of the table, but it’s not going to be easy.”

“After this, we play against Mohan Nagan and East Bengal back-to-back away in Kolkata, followed by Gokulam in Calicut. So the next couple of games are very tough and important for us as we are definitely playing for the title.”

Neroca FC lost their last match at home against leaders Mohun Bagan by a huge margin of 3-0. Neroca’s disadvantage is that they have had a very poor run whenever they have faced Punjab.

Both the teams have met five times in the league and four times the result has gone Punjab’s way with one draw.

Neroca FC gaffer, Gift Raikhan, said, “I know the results have not been in favour of Neroca FC but it is football, each time we lose a match we have to go back to drawing board and start fresh.

“We have another 12-13 matches in our hand and we are taking the encounter against Punjab FC very seriously.