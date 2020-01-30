In Melbourne on Thursday at the Australian Open, tennis fans can look forward to the 50th edition of second-most prolific ATP rivalry in the Open Era – Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic. The pair enjoy one of world sport’s greatest rivalries, stretching back to 2006, making the meeting at the first Slam of 2020 the third decade they play each other at a Major.
From winning their first meeting to now, Djokovic leads the rivalry 26-23. At Grand Slams, this number tilts further in the Serb’s favour with a 10-6 advantage. The Serb, currently world No 2, has won every Grand Slam meeting between the two since Wimbledon 2012.
His record over Federer at the Grand Slams now also includes the classic Wimbledon final last year. In that memorable final, which will go down as one of the best Grand Slam matches of all times, the Swiss had two championship points and was one shot from victory. But Djokovic broke him and won the newly-introduced 12-point tiebreaker to capture his 16th Major.
Djokovic also leads Federer 19-18 in their hard-court matches, which includes three semi-final wins at Melbourne Park in 2008, 2011 and 2016.
It is the 20-time Grand Slam champion who won their latest clash at the ATP Finals in November, but given this is a best-of-five Grand Slam match and how Federer has been stretched to the limits by John Millman and Tennys Sandgren, Djokovic goes into their semi-final as clear favourite.
Incidentally, their last outdoor hardcourt match was an Australian Open semi-final as well, where Djokovic won 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in 2016.
Here’s a look at all the 49 matches they have played in the last 13 years.
Federer vs Djokovic, all matches
|Year
|Event
|Surface
|Round
|Winner
|Result
|2019
|ATP Finals
|Indoor Hard
|RR
|Roger Federer
|64 63
|2019
|Wimbledon
|Outdoor Grass
|F
|Novak Djokovic
|765 16 764 46 1312
|2018
|ATP Masters 1000 Paris
|Indoor Hard
|SF
|Novak Djokovic
|766 57 763
|2018
|ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati
|Outdoor Hard
|F
|Novak Djokovic
|64 64
|2016
|Australian Open
|Outdoor Hard
|SF
|Novak Djokovic
|61 62 36 63
|2015
|ATP Finals
|Indoor Hard
|RR
|Roger Federer
|75 62
|2015
|ATP Finals
|Indoor Hard
|F
|Novak Djokovic
|63 64
|2015
|US Open
|Outdoor Hard
|F
|Novak Djokovic
|64 57 64 64
|2015
|ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati
|Outdoor Hard
|F
|Roger Federer
|761 63
|2015
|Wimbledon
|Outdoor Grass
|F
|Novak Djokovic
|761 6710 64 63
|2015
|ATP Masters 1000 Rome
|Outdoor Clay
|F
|Novak Djokovic
|64 63
|2015
|ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
|Outdoor Hard
|F
|Novak Djokovic
|63 675 62
|2015
|Dubai
|Outdoor Hard
|F
|Roger Federer
|63 75
|2014
|ATP Finals
|Indoor Hard
|F
|Novak Djokovic
|W/O
|2014
|ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai
|Outdoor Hard
|SF
|Roger Federer
|64 64
|2014
|Wimbledon
|Outdoor Grass
|F
|Novak Djokovic
|677 64 764 57 64
|2014
|ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
|Outdoor Clay
|SF
|Roger Federer
|75 62
|2014
|ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
|Outdoor Hard
|F
|Novak Djokovic
|36 63 763
|2014
|Dubai
|Outdoor Hard
|SF
|Roger Federer
|36 63 62
|2013
|ATP Finals
|Indoor Hard
|RR
|Novak Djokovic
|64 672 62
|2013
|ATP Masters 1000 Paris
|Indoor Hard
|SF
|Novak Djokovic
|46 63 62
|2012
|ATP Finals
|Indoor Hard
|F
|Novak Djokovic
|766 75
|2012
|ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati
|Outdoor Hard
|F
|Roger Federer
|60 767
|2012
|Wimbledon
|Outdoor Grass
|SF
|Roger Federer
|63 36 64 63
|2012
|Roland Garros
|Outdoor Clay
|SF
|Novak Djokovic
|64 75 63
|2012
|ATP Masters 1000 Rome
|Outdoor Clay
|SF
|Novak Djokovic
|62 764
|2011
|US Open
|Outdoor Hard
|SF
|Novak Djokovic
|677 46 63 62 75
|2011
|Roland Garros
|Outdoor Clay
|SF
|Roger Federer
|765 63 36 765
|2011
|ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
|Outdoor Hard
|SF
|Novak Djokovic
|63 36 62
|2011
|Dubai
|Outdoor Hard
|F
|Novak Djokovic
|63 63
|2011
|Australian Open
|Outdoor Hard
|SF
|Novak Djokovic
|763 75 64
|2010
|ATP Finals
|Indoor Hard
|SF
|Roger Federer
|61 64
|2010
|Basel
|Indoor Hard
|F
|Roger Federer
|64 36 61
|2010
|ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai
|Outdoor Hard
|SF
|Roger Federer
|75 64
|2010
|US Open
|Outdoor Hard
|SF
|Novak Djokovic
|57 61 57 62 75
|2010
|ATP Masters 1000 Canada
|Outdoor Hard
|SF
|Roger Federer
|61 36 75
|2009
|Basel
|Indoor Hard
|F
|Novak Djokovic
|64 46 62
|2009
|US Open
|Outdoor Hard
|SF
|Roger Federer
|763 75 75
|2009
|ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati
|Outdoor Hard
|F
|Roger Federer
|61 75
|2009
|ATP Masters 1000 Rome
|Outdoor Clay
|SF
|Novak Djokovic
|46 63 63
|2009
|ATP Masters 1000 Miami
|Outdoor Hard
|SF
|Novak Djokovic
|36 62 63
|2008
|US Open
|Outdoor Hard
|SF
|Roger Federer
|63 57 75 62
|2008
|ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
|Outdoor Clay
|SF
|Roger Federer
|63 32RET
|2008
|Australian Open
|Outdoor Hard
|SF
|Novak Djokovic
|75 63 765
|2007
|US Open
|Outdoor Hard
|F
|Roger Federer
|764 762 64
|2007
|ATP Masters 1000 Canada
|Outdoor Hard
|F
|Novak Djokovic
|762 26 762
|2007
|Dubai
|Outdoor Hard
|QF
|Roger Federer
|63 676 63
|2007
|Australian Open
|Outdoor Hard
|R16
|Roger Federer
|62 75 63
|2006
|SUI v. SCG WG POSwitzerland
|Indoor Hard
|RR
|Roger Federer
|63 62 63
|2006
|ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
|Outdoor Clay
|R64
|Roger Federer
|63 26 63
But another factor to consider is the fact that Federer might be less than 100%, after being restricted because of an injury during his great escape in the quarter-final. The 38-year-old saved seven match points to beat Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3, after a rare medical timeout for a groin issue.
“I don’t know if you can call it an injury. It’s just pain and problems,” he said afterwards. “Good nights of sleep, doctors, physios. Hopefully we’ll find out that it’s actually nothing bad.”
Even before, Federer has lived dangerously at Melbourne, two points from defeat against John Millman in the third round. In fact, with 14 sets in his last three matches, the veteran as spent a total of 12 hours and 44 minutes on court, according to stats by the ATP World Tour site.
On the contrary, defending champion Djokovic has been in fine touch at Melbourne Park as he targets a record eighth title at his favourite Major. Spending a total of 10 hours and 21 minutes on court, he has dropped just one set in his five matches and is unbeaten in 2020 after lifting the ATP Cup for Serbia.
But the world No 2 doesn’t believe it will be an easy semi-final. He pointed to Federer’s heroics as to why he can never be written off, despite being 38 and in the twilight of his career.
“What he did [against Sandgren] was amazing. He showed me he’s one of the best players of all time. I mean, he never gives up. When it matters the most, he’s focused and he plays his best tennis,” said the world number two. He’s a great fighter. Obviously I have lots of respect for him.”
Federer and Djokovic have dominated the Australian Open for years with the all-conquering pair sharing 12 of the last 14 titles. Djokovic won it last year, after Federer won it in 2017 and 2018.
And Djokovic is unbeaten every time he reaches the semi-final at Melbourne Park.
All signs point to his dominance extending, but as he showed on Tuesday, never count Federer out.