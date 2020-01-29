Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk will not take part further in the ICC Under-19 World Cup and will return home instead as a precautionary medical treatment after being scratched on the face by a monkey while at a nature reserve with the team after Australia’s victory over England in Kimberley last Thursday, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Australia are out of the title race after they lost to India in the quarter-finals. Fraser-McGurk was run out without facing a ball in the match. The batsman was upset about missing the remaining games for Australia but believed his team can do well in those matches.

“You never like to be leaving the boys with the tournament still in progress,” Fraser-McGurk said. “But I’m confident we have the team to get the job done in the final two matches.”

The decision to fly Fraser-McGurk back to Australia was taken after consultation with medical staff and family members. Australia now play two fixtures that will determine their ranking for the next Under-19 World Cup.