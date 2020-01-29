Rohit Sharma on Wednesday hit back-to-back sixes in the last two deliveries of the Super Over to take India home against New Zealand in Hamilton in the third T20 International of the five-match series.

India took an unassailable 3-0 lead and have won a T20I series in New Zealand for the first time.

The visitors looked down and out at one stage. With Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson going strong, Indian shoulders dropped with the equation coming down to two from four balls. Mohammed Shami, who was hit for a six by Ross Taylor at the start of the 20th over, had to be immaculate with his lengths.

And then, the Indian pacer took the wickets of Williamson and Taylor to take the match to the Super Over with both teams scoring 179 in their allotted 20.

Williamson was not done. He, along with Taylor, smashed Jasprit Bumrah – who had a rare off day – for 17 runs. India looked down and out again with Tim Southee conceding just seven from his first four balls.

Rohit Sharma. who had made 65 off 40 balls in India’s innings earlier, had other ideas.

The senior New Zealand pacer missed his length by only a touch but Rohit blazed the ball way over ropes in the last two deliveries to take India home.

Incidentally, this is only the first time India are playing a Super Over in international cricket. As for New Zealand, their nightmare with the tie-breaker continues – it’s their third defeat in a Super Over in seven months.

Mental Health and Wellbeing (Banning of Superovers) Bill will be introduced under urgency. Now. #NZvIND (btw, brilliant innings Kane) — Grant Robertson (@grantrobertson1) January 29, 2020

What an incredible win. Mohammad Shami exceptional to defend 2 of the last 4 balls in the main game and #RohitSharma showing once again why he is one of the most dangerous batsman in the world. A match to remember for a long long time #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/dkQQmQkwlU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 29, 2020

Great game! @BLACKCAPS should have won that... my god. 2 runs from 4 balls and lose? Ouch. Well done Hit Man Rohit Sharma! 6! #NZvIND @StarSportsIndia #selectdugout — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) January 29, 2020

Has there been a better six hitter than @ImRo45 at the top of the innings over the last 12 months? A bat swing built around pure hand eye coordination.. you miss, he hits. Special skill.. #RohitSharma — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 29, 2020

Not all heros eat vegan diet some of them eat Vada paav and save country. #NZvIND #RohitSharma — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) January 29, 2020

Third time unlucky for #NewZealand . But you're asking for trouble if you don't kill the game at 2 off 3 balls. That's some nerveless striking from Rohit Sharma #NZvIND #NZvsIND — Arun Venugopal (@scarletrun) January 29, 2020

10 runs needed off last 2 balls and Rohit hits two sixes to seal the match and series for India.



What a pity that Super Over performances don't count in players' career records!#NZvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) January 29, 2020

Ian Smith: "I've lost years of my life, but I love it." Legend. #NZvIND — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) January 29, 2020

Hits a six on the last ball of the super over.



Truly a Sharmaji ka ladka. #NZvInd — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 29, 2020

Cruelty of the game continues for New Zealand. So close yet so far... You gotta feel for them every bloody time!! By the way, Rohit not only sealed the series for India but also saved Bumrah from criticism. #NZvIND — Priya Nagi (@priyamohannagi) January 29, 2020

Went for six off the first ball, still kept his cool to take his team to super over. Impressive from @MdShami11 in the crucial situation. #NZvIND #Superover — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) January 29, 2020

In the regular match New Zealand needed two from four with Williamson on 95 not out and on strike and then in the Super Over they needed to defend ten off two. Somehow - somehow, they still managed to lose. #NZvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) January 29, 2020

That is an unbelievable game of cricket in New Zealand!



Wicket off the last ball of the innings to send the match to a super over before Rohit Sharma hits sixes off the last two balls of the Southee-bowled Super over to chase down 18 and win. Incredible. #NZvIND — Corey (@SmithCorey15) January 29, 2020

Brothaman you beauty ☝🏼 @ImRo45 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 29, 2020

Rohit Sharma’s six-hitting prowess, in fact, is the stuff of Cult Fiction — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 29, 2020

Jailbreak for India. Heartbreak for New Zealand. #NZvIND — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 29, 2020

Rohit hai tho mamla hit hai @ImRo45 great T20 series win.. congratulations team india 🇮🇳 @BCCI #INDvsNZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 29, 2020

Rohit Sharma in Super Overs in Twenty20 cricket:



vs WI A, 2012 - 0 (1) run out

vs GL, 2017 - 0* (0)

vs SRH, 2019 - DNB

vs NZ, 2020 - 15* (4)



Rohit is India's most capped T20 player (327 matches) but didn't score a run in Super Overs before today. #NZvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 29, 2020

Lost in Space

^ Any ball Rohit Sharma hits.



As Good as It Gets.

^ Rohit Sharma's batting.



Legend

^ Rohit Sharma. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 29, 2020

Aisa lagta hai apunich Bhagwan hai !

So fit for #RohitSharma the way he has made impossible tasks possible.

But defending 2 runs of 4 balls was an unbelievable effort from Shami.

Yaadgaar hai yeh jeet #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/7HD4qXN4Me — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 29, 2020