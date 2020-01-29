Rohit Sharma played two sensational knocks in one day as India defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International after a thrilling Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series in Hamilton on Wednesday.

India posted a competitive 179/5 at Seddon Park after being sent into bat. Sharma top scored for India with a 65-run knock in that innings, that included six fours and three sixes off 40 balls.

But it was his two sixes in the last two balls of the Super Over that proved to be the match-winning moment as he helped India chase down 18 after the match was tied.

Skipper Virat Kohli contributed 38 runs in team’s total. His counterpart, however, overshadowed him with the bat as Kane Williamson smashed a 48-ball 95 but New Zealand faltered in the final over to take the match into the Super Over.

Needing nine runs of the last over, New Zealand lost Williamson and Ross Taylor to finish at 179/6 and tie the match. When Williamson got out, the Kiwis needed 2 off 3 balls.

Later in the Super Over, New Zealand scored 17, once again powered by Williamson, a target which India overhauled with Sharma smashing Tim Southee for two consecutive sixes. Jasprit Bumrah went for 0/45 in his four overs and then conceded 17 in the Super Over to cap off a forgettable night but Sharma made sure India finished on the winning side.

This is India’s first ever T20I series win in New Zealand.

The fourth T20 International between the two sides will be played on Friday in Wellington.

Brief Scores:

India: 179 for 5 in 20 overs. (R Sharma 65, V Kohli 38, KL Rahul 27; Hamish Bennett 3/54.

New Zealand: 179 for 6 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 95; Shardul Thakur 2/21).

Super Over: NZ: 17/0, IND 20/0.