Arsenal have signed Spanish defender Pablo Mari on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy at the end of the campaign, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old joins from Brazilian side Flamengo, where he helped the Rio de Janeiro-based team win the Brazilian title and the Copa Libertadores last year.

Mari joined Flamengo last July from Manchester City, where he had been since 2016.

“Pablo is an experienced player who will provide us with additional defensive quality,” said Arsenal technical director Edu.

“We have been monitoring Pablo’s career for a while and we are very pleased to have reached agreement with Flamengo for him to join us initially until the end of our season.”

Mari said: “It’s a massive opportunity for me to come to England, which is the best league in the world right now.

“Being able to play in this league and having the opportunity to play for Arsenal is incredible, so I’m really looking forward to wearing the shirt as soon as possible.”

The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

Bergwijn joins Tottenham

Tottenham announced the signing of Dutch international Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday.

He became Jose Mourinho’s second permanent signing of the transfer window after the north London club converted Giovani Lo Celso’s loan move into a full-time deal.

Last season’s beaten Champions League finalists have also added Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan, while Christian Eriksen, who previously wore the number 23 shirt, has departed for Inter Milan.

With Harry Kane injured, Mourinho was keen to bolster his attack as he targets a Champions League qualification spot.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Steven Bergwijn from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven,” Spurs said in a statement.

“Steven has signed a contract with the club that will run until 2025 and will wear the number 23 shirt.”

The 22-year-old added: “It’s an honour for me to be here, a dream to play in the Premier League and I will give whatever I have, whatever I can bring, I will give it all for the club and for this team.”

“It’s an amazing move for me, an amazing club.

“Just look around the training ground, it’s amazing. It’s an honour to be here. I just spoke to the manager as well. When I was a young boy I looked up to a coach like Jose Mourinho, now I play for him.”

Spurs are sixth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed London rivals Chelsea.

Wolves sign French teen Loiodice on loan

Wolves have signed teenage midfielder Enzo Loiodice on loan from Dijon for the rest of the season with an option to buy, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old France Under-20 international has made 24 senior appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

“I’m very happy to be here,” Loiodice told the club’s official website. “Wolves are a great team, they play in the Premier League and for all football players growing up in France, the Premier League is the biggest championship, so I’m very proud to be here.

“I’ve watched some of the Wolves games and there is a way to play here which I like, and although I know coming here is going to be difficult, I want to work hard, learn English football, play as many games as I can and then we will see what happens.”

