Novak Djokovic crushed 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer on Thursday to sweep into a record eighth Australian Open final and move closer to his 17th Grand Slam crown.

In the 50th instalment of one of sport’s greatest rivalries, the Serb shrugged off a tentative start to reinforce his recent dominance, showing no mercy to Federer in a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-3 win.

He will play either fifth seed Dominic Thiem or seventh-ranked German Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final, but it will take a monumental effort to prize another title from the 32-year-old. Federer struggled with an injury after the first set and took a medical time-out. There was no stopping Djokovic from there as he went from strength to strength in a venue where he is almost peerless.

Federer, though, went down like a champion and still manage to amaze tennis fans with his backhand. The contest was nothing like the Wimbledon final, the epic where Federer was arguably the better player. Djokovic marches on Thiem and Zverev have an almighty task on their hands to down the world No 2.

Here’s how Twitter praised Djokovic, but not with doffing their hats to Federer’s best efforts.

For a man who has won 4 of the last 6 Wimbledon Championships #Novak must feel hurt that the crowd are so pro #Federer....in London.#ATPFinals — Andrew Castle (@AndrewCastle63) November 14, 2019

Djokovic again makes the #AusOpen final, what a huge achievement! Worth noting he eats plant-based and gluten-free - good for tennis, good for the planet 🎾🌏❤️ — Katarina Arandjelovic (@KArandjelovic) January 30, 2020

It's not a miracle, it's not luck, it's simply just Novak Djokovic. — Jase (@Certinfy) January 30, 2020

Most times in Grand Slam finals.

31 - Roger Federer (won 20)

27 - Rafael Nadal (19)

26 - Novak Djokovic (16+)

19 - Ivan Lendl (8)

18 - Pete Sampras (14)#AusOpen#AusOpen2020

+ has an opportunity to make it 17 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 30, 2020

Novak Djokovic proving that he’s the master of the #AUSOpen beating Roger Federer by three straight sets.



The Serbian looks set to improve his current number of 7 Australian Open titles, the most by any tennis player in history. Standing in his way will be Thiem or Zverev. pic.twitter.com/H4ELrLTvDn — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 30, 2020

A 27th win over Roger Federer, a 26th Grand Slam final, and an 8th Australian Open final for Novak Djokovic.

Remarkable stats, but not a comfortable watch tonight after the first set given Federer’s injury. — Russell Fuller (@russellcfuller) January 30, 2020

Don't think I've ever seen any tennis player in the history of the sport who has the kind of self belief like Novak Djokovic. EVER! — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) January 30, 2020

Novak Djokovic...14-0 v top 5 players at @AustralianOpen since the courts turned blue.



It’s outrageous.



The undisputed king of Melbourne Park.#AusOpen — Joshua Kay (@js_kay) January 30, 2020

Tennis🎾 - Most men's singles finals at a specific Grand Slam in the Open Era:



12 - Federer🇨🇭 - WIM

12 - Nadal🇪🇸 - RG

8 - @DjokerNole🇷🇸 - AUS (+1)

8 - Djokovic - US

8 - Sampras🇺🇸 - US

8 - Lendl🇨🇿 - US#AusOpen #AO2020 — Gracenote Olympic (@GracenoteGold) January 30, 2020

At age 38 and 20 Grand Slams later, it's still a pleasure to watch @rogerfederer defy the odds on the tennis court. Well played, and congratulations to @DjokerNole for the win tonight. #AusOpen — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 30, 2020

BIG HUG #NOLEFAM !



When I woke up Nole was down 1-4, Roger had 20 winners, Novak 3.



Novak looked deflated, Roger was holding at love.



What a turnaround!



WE LOVE YOU NOVAK DJOKOVIC!



THE ULTIMATE WARRIOR!



❤️💪🔥💥👊❤️ — Yolita🐊 (@Yolitatennis) January 30, 2020