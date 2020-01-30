Bangladesh dished out a clinical all-round performance to beat hosts South Africa by 104 runs and enter the semi-finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Bangladesh rode on half-centuries from opener Tanzid Hasan (80 off 84 balls), Shahadat Hossain (74 off 76) and Towhid Hridoy (51 off 73) to post a competitive 261 for 5.

The South Africans were below-par with the ball as two out of five Bangladesh wickets came off run-outs.

Off-spinner Pheko Moletsane (2/41) and Tiaan van Vuuren (1/46) were the only wicket-takers for the home team.

South Africa were no better with the bat also as left-arm orthodox bowler Rakibul Hasan returned with impressive figures of 5/19 while Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/41) scalped two wickets to bowl the hosts out for 157 in 42.3 overs.

Middle-order batsman Luke Beaufort top-scored for South Africa with a 91-ball 60, while opener Jonathan Bird made 35 but their contributions were not enough to see the hosts through.

Bangladesh will play New Zealand in the second semi-final in Potchefstroom on February 6. New Zealand had beaten West Indies by two wickets on Wednesday.