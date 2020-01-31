India snatched the fourth T20 International against New Zealand on Friday after yet another Super Over was needed to separate the two sides after the scores were tied following the regulation 20 overs.

New Zealand, batting first in the decider, survived to make 13 with Tim Seifert dropped twice before he was eventually dismissed.

In reply, Indian captain Virat Kohli hit the winning runs with a ball to spare.

The third match also ended in a Super Over with Rohit Sharma hitting sixes off the last two balls to get India home. India are now 4-0 up in the five match series.

New Zealand, chasing India’s 165/8, went into their last over needing seven runs to win and with seven wickets in hand. However, they only managed six runs and lost four wickets to finish 165/7.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the match:

New Zealand in Super Overs suffer mental disintegration — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 31, 2020

Could have been 2-2. Instead it’s 4-0 #NZvIND — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) January 31, 2020

Quite Incredible to have a #SuperOver in back to back matches. The Indian seamers were simply outstanding in the last 3 overs to defend 18 . Love this quality of fighting till the end from India. Great win #NZvsInd pic.twitter.com/Eq9lV83xcf — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 31, 2020

4-0. Drama. Heartbreak again for New Zealand. India just too composed at the end. How good was that push for 2 from Virat! Could do that because Rahul had set it up. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 31, 2020

Jab SuperOver mein result aana hai, why have the 20 overs 😀



One again what fight from India, not giving up when it was New Zealand’s game quite easily. So much to learn from and love about this Team India #NZvsInd pic.twitter.com/DTTPRVVcFr — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 31, 2020

Rising up to every challenge. What a game! 💯 👊🇮🇳 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/5kUSbD3P4m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 31, 2020

Incredible that they asked Tim Southee to again bowl the Super Over after what happened 2 days ago. NZ don't look half the side we saw in the World Cup. But credit to India for keeping their nerve . #INDvsNZ — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) January 31, 2020

Another Super Over…Another Super Victory!



Great display of cricket with the bat and the ball. Congratulations #TeamIndia for this smashing 4-0 lead over New Zealand. #NZvsIND — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 31, 2020

big congratualtions to team India on winning the nerve wracking game again.Shows the strength of the team. Every game there is a new hero.They enjoying every challenge thrown at them. #nzvsind #SuperOver — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 31, 2020

Surely cricket will get to stage of just having a 1 over tournament ... It’s bloody exciting ... #SuperOver #NZvIND #😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 31, 2020

Southee shouldn't really be bowling them. New Zealand shouldn't really be playing them. #SuperOver #NZvInd pic.twitter.com/hyCpSNjBjg — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 31, 2020

New Zealand loves Thanos. They always make the score perfectly balanced. #SuperOver — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 31, 2020

1. New Zealand in regular overs



2. New Zealand in super over. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/EqdY8Nsyjd — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 31, 2020

Pehle ye bowling achi karenge



Phir ye batting achi karenge



Phir ye match tie krke super over khelenge



Phir ye match har jayenge#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/WPG6hA2vKy — Rachit Jain (@ImRachit_2509) January 31, 2020

