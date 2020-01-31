The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday announced former India pacers Madan Lal and Rudra Pratap Singh as the new members of the Cricket Advisory Committee.

Apart from the two, the three-member committee compromises of Sulakshana Naik who was the member of the women’s cricket team. The appointment of all three members is for the a term of one year.

The new members replace Kapil Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad who had resigned from their posts in October, 2019 after allegations of conflict of interests.

Lal represented India in 39 Tests and 67 ODIs and was a member of the victorious Indian team that lifted the World Cup in 1983. He later served as the coach of the national side and was also a member of the senior selection committee.

Singh played for India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was a part of the Indian squad that won the World T20 in South Africa in 2007.

Naik played 2 Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years.