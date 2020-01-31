New Zealand lost a second successive T20 international match in a Super Over against India on Friday, raising doubts on the Kiwis ability to raise the bar in crunch situations.

The loss also meant that India have taken a 4-0 lead in the series but the talking point of the day revolved around the Super Over and New Zealand’s decision to once again make Tim Southee bowl those six balls despite being clobbered around the park a few days ago.

In fact, Southee has been at the receiving end on five of the six occasions when he bowled the Super Over.

Tim Southee in Super Overs (T20I)



06 v Aus Christchurch 2010 (Won)

13(5) v SL Pallekele 2012 (Lost)

19 v WI Pallekele 2012 (Lost)

17 v Eng Auckland 2019 (Lost)

20 v Ind Hamilton 2020 (Lost)

16(5) v Ind Wellington 2020 (Lost)#NZvIND #SuperOver — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 31, 2020

New Zealand had also lost the World Cup final last year despite managing to tie the score in the Super Over against England on the boundary count rule.

While the cricketing fraternity empathised with New Zealand following a heart-breaking result in the World Cup final, the last two T20Is against India have exposed their mental fragility in high-pressure situations.

On Wednesday, the Black Caps needed only two runs off four balls for a win with six wickets in hand in the stipulated 20 overs. On Friday, they lost their way while needing 11 runs off 12 balls with seven wickets to spare.

In fact, there only win in a Super Over came back in 2010 against Australia and have now lost six of the seven T20 internationals which were tied after regular play.

Here is the look at New Zealand’s performance in the Super Overs in T20I:

vs WI at Auckland 2008 (Lost)

The Kiwis were involved in the first ever Super Over in T20 cricket back in 2008. After the two teams could score an identical 155 runs in regular play, West Indies skipper Chris Gayle took Daniel Vettori to the cleaners as the visitors scored 25 runs in six balls. New Zealand lost two wickets for just 15 runs to end the contest with two balls still left to bowl.

vs Australia at Christchurch 2010 (Won)

New Zealand’s only win in a Super Over came against their Trans-Tasmanian rivals nine years ago and Southee was the star of that conquest. The fast bowler, who was phenomenal in regular play, gave just six runs in the Super Over and the Kiwis romped home in just three balls.

vs Sri Lanka at Pallekele 2012 (Lost)

Southee was once again given the responsibility of bowling the all important over in the World T20 Super 8 round and he did well by restricting the Lankans to just 13 runs. But Lasith Malinga then turned on his magic and gave away just seven runs.

vs WI at Pallekele 2012 (Lost)

New Zealand were facing a Super Over situation for the second time in the World T20, and this time, Ross Taylor gave them a good chance of winning when he took on Marlon Samuels and helped the team make 17 runs. But Southee began his over with a no-ball and Chris Gayle sent him in the stands on the free-hit. The pacer came back strong and the Windies needed five runs to win on the last ball. Samuels made the most of the low full toss to score a six and win the match.

vs England at Auckland 2019 (Lost)

It was New Zealand’s first Super Over against the English since the World Cup final. Southee conceded 17 runs and the hosts would have felt that they had a chance. But Chris Jordan bowled an excellent over, giving away just eight runs.

vs India at Hamilton 2020 (Lost)

This was the first of the two loses for New Zealand in the ongoing series. The hosts had made 17 runs against India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah and looked good to win with Virat Kohli’s men needing 10 runs needed off the last two balls. But Rohit Sharma sent Southee in the stands twice to score 12 runs.

vs India at Wellington 2020 (Lost)

This loss will hurt the Kiwis a lot. They should have won the match in regulation time but chocked. Then they made 13 runs but that was never going to be enough against the dominant Indian batting line up. Sharma was rested for this match but KL Rahul started with a six and four and skipper Kohli finished the match with a boundary.