Jason Roy hit a century to set up an England win in a 50-overs match against a Cricket South Africa Invitation XI at Boland Park on Friday.

Opening batsman Roy hit 104 off 99 balls in an England total of 240. It proved good enough for a 77-run win in the first of two warm-up matches ahead of the first One-Day International against South Africa in Cape Town on Tuesday.

However, the rest of the batsmen failed to prosper against a side drawn from South Africa’s secondary first-class competition.

Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root were dismissed for four and nought by left-arm fast bowler Stephan Tait in the first over, while captain Eoin Morgan, in his first appearance on the tour, was also out for nought, bowled by off-spinner Imran Manack.

Joe Denly made 29 and Chris Woakes scored 38 but England failed to bat out the 50 overs.

The Invitation team reached 91 for one, largely through a hard-hit 65 by Jacques Snyman, but then collapsed to 163 all out. Woakes, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran and Matt Parkinson took two wickets each.

The teams will meet again on Saturday.

Brief scores:

England: 240 in 44.1 overs (J Roy 104)

CSA Invitation XI: 163 in 38.4 overs (J Snyman 65)