2020 Australian Open women’s final live updates: Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza
Few would have predicted that either Kenin or Muguruza would reach the final but they have fought their way through to stand one win from glory.
Live updates
Kenin vs Muguruza: 1-3*
A double fault while leading 30-15, allowed Kenin to level the game at 30-30. Before a wide serve allowed the Spaniard to get another game point. Kenin got it back to deuce with another wonderful backhand. But Muguruza, who came into the tournament unseeded, finally managed to consolidate the break.
Kenin vs Muguruza: 1-2*
Muguruza gets the break!
Muguruza jumped to a 0-30 lead before Kenin made it 30-30. And then an unforced error by Muguruza off a nice slice from Kenin gave the American a game point which was quickly squashed by Muguruza. Deuce. Muguruza earned her first breakpoint but then Kenin saved it with an awesome down the line backhand that just caught the line. Deuce. But eventually, the Spaniard gets the break. Her ball striking is proving to be the difference.
Kenin vs Muguruza: 1-1
Kenin moving very well and striking the ball well too. She looks like she has started better. Muguruza will feel she has a good chance too – she is more experienced and is a Grand Slam champion too. Kenin was up 0-30 but the Spaniard found her rhythm after that with some good serves to win four points in a row.
Kenin vs Muguruza: 1-0
This match is all going to be about Muguruza’s shots against Kenin’s defence. A lot of balls are going to come back, as they did against Halep. Can Muguruza stay the course? Easy hold for Kenin to start things off.
Warming up
The players are taking the court now. Kenin looked pretty relaxed in the tunnel and Muguruza was seen chatting with Conchita Martinez. Will they be able to bring their A game to the final?
Unexpected but it’s happening
American 14th seed Sofia Kenin ended the run of home favourite and world No 1 Ashleigh Barty while unseeded Garbine Muguruza out-hit fourth seed Simona Halep under a hot Melbourne sun to set up a final not many would have seen coming a few days back… or even a day back.
Tactics?
Paths to the final
Muguruza
1st rd: bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 0-6, 6-1, 6-0
2nd rd: bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x5) 6-1, 6-2
4th rd: bt Kiki Bertens (NED x16) 6-3, 6-3
5th rd: bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x30) 7-5, 6-3
Semi-final: bt Simona Halep (ROM x4) 7-6 (10/8), 7-5
Kenin
1st rd: bt Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-2, 6-4
2nd rd: bt Ann Li (USA) 6-1, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Zhang Shuai (CHN) 7-5, 7-6 (9/7)
4th rd: bt Coco Gauff (USA) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-0
5th rd: bt Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-4, 6-4
Semi-final: bt Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) 7-6 (8/6), 7-5
Fast facts
Muguruza: Age - 26; World ranking - 32; Prize money - $19,270,804; Career titles - 7; Grand Slam titles - 2; Australian Open best - Final (2020)
Muguruza has roared back to form after a wretched second half of 2019 in which she failed to win two matches in a row.
She climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in the off-season and, crucially, reunited with fellow Spaniard and fellow former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez as her coach.
Kenin: Age - 21; World ranking - 15; Prize money - $2,959,382; Career titles - 3; Grand Slam titles - 0; Australian Open best - Final (2020)
Kenin was born in Moscow and moved to the United States with her family as a small girl, eventually settling in Florida after starting out in New York.
Enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2019, reaching a career-high 12 and winning three WTA titles.
Preview
Tough American Sofia Kenin stands between Garbine Muguruza and a third Grand Slam title in today’s Australian Open women’s final after a tournament of twists and turns that has defied all expectations.
Few would have predicted that either Kenin or Muguruza, who has spent the past six months in a tailspin, would reach the final but they have fought their way through to stand one win from glory.
The feisty Kenin shocked Australia’s world number one Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals, dashing home hopes, while Muguruza outgunned an in-form Simona Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion.
Along the way, Serena Williams’ bid for a record-equalling 24th Major win fell flat in the third round, and 15-year-old Coco Gauff beat defending champion Naomi Osaka before going out to Kenin.
Moscow-born Kenin, 21, has so far lived in the shadows of her more illustrious compatriots but she will become the top-ranked American if she wins on her first appearance in a Grand Slam final.
Meanwhile Muguruza, after reuniting with coach Conchita Martinez, has rediscovered the form that deserted her in the second half of last season, when she only won one match in six tournaments.
The final, a rematch of their first-round match in Beijing in September, which Kenin won in three sets, promises plenty of aggression with both players thriving on taking the initiative.
“Of course I want to do the first punches. I don’t want to be in defence against her,” Kenin said.
“She can really put the ball away. She’s really aggressive. So I feel like it’s going to be who’s controlling the points more, who is dictating.”
‘It’s a lot about confidence’
Spain’s Muguruza, who won the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon, arrived unseeded for the first time at a Grand Slam since 2014, and suffering from a virus to boot.
She promptly lost her first set 0-6 against qualifier Shelby Rogers but after recovering to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-0 she has not looked back, beating top-10 seeds Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens in consecutive rounds.
The 26-year-old said her returning confidence had been a key factor in her ability to come through tight matches like the semi-final, when she fought back from behind in both sets against Halep.
“I guess maybe structuring better the points, using more my weapons. It’s literally a half-second or one shot the difference. It’s very delicate,” Muguruza said.
“It’s also a lot about confidence, the way you’re playing. Yeah, just a mix of that.”
Muguruza barely celebrated reaching her first Australian Open final, indicating her eyes were already on a much bigger prize on Saturday – when she will start as the favourite.
However, after a tournament that has made a mockery of predictions, she will be wary of one more plot twist on Rod Laver Arena.
“Definitely the mission is to get away from here with a big trophy,” Muguruza said.
“But at the end the racquet has to speak out there. Doesn’t matter how many Grand Slams you have, it’s a tennis match,” she added.
“Even if you have 15 Grand Slams, you go out there and you have somebody that can beat you. I’ll take into consideration my previous experiences, but doesn’t guarantee anything.”
