Captain Heather Knight did the star turn as England defeated Australia in a Super Over at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Saturday.

The second match of the tri-nation T20 International series, of which India is the third team, saw both sides scoring the same number of runs in their 20 overs and the winner being decider with the help of a tie-breaker.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy and Ash Gardner could manage to score just eight runs in their Super Over as Sophie Ecclestone did a remarkable job with her six balls. In reply, Knight whacked Ellyse Perry for back-to-back fours to help her team win with two balls to spare.

Earlier, England batted first and posted 156/4 in their 20 overs. Knight top-scored with a brilliant 45-ball 78 and Fran Wilson remained not out on 39 off 28. Perry, who opened the bowling for Australia and delivered her four overs on the trot, returned with impressive figures of 1/9.

Opening batter Beth Mooney powered Australia’s chase with a fine knock of 65 runs from 45 balls. But it was debutant Annabel Sutherland, batting at No 8, whose 11-ball 22 at the end helped the hosts level the score. For England, Natalie Sciver was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/23 from her four overs.

Harmapreet Kaur-led India had defeated England by five wickets in the tournament opener on Friday. They will now take on Australia on Sunday.