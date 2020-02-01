India were fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the fourth T20I in Wellington.

The match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanctions after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, and third umpire Ashley Mehrotra levelled the charges.

India won the fourth T20I against New Zealand in the Super Over after both teams scored 164 runs at the end of 20 overs in their respective innings.

India lead the five-match series 4-0 with the final T20I to be played on Sunday.