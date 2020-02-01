Services Sports Control Board and Air India Sports Promotion Board set up a summit clash after notching up comprehensive wins in their respective semifinals of the 10th Hockey India Senior Men’s National Championship (A Division) in Jhansi on Saturday.

Services registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over Punjab and Sind Bank, while Air India Sports Promotion Board beat Petroleum Sports Promotion Board 5-3 at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium.

In the first semifinal, Services took the lead in the second quarter and sealed the deal through a field goal in the last quarter. Jugraj Singh (26th minute) and Ajinkya Jadhav (55th) were the scorers for them.

Air India Sports Promotion Board and PSPB played a high octane match in the second semifinal.

PSPB scored two goals in the first ten minutes of the game. However, Air India Sports Promotion Board gained momentum in the second quarter and took complete control of the game by scoring goals at regular intervals to eventually book their place in the final.

Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (25th, 41st, 44th, 56th) and Mohd Faraz (35th) found the back of the net for Air India Sports Promotion Board, while Diwakar Ram (6th), Armaan Qureshi (7th) and Talwinder Singh (59th) scored for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board.