Adarsh Singh of Haryana and Madhya Pradesh’s Shreya Agarwal won double titles at the ongoing national Shooting trials for rifle and pistol disciplines in Thrivananthapuram on Saturday.

While Singh won both the men’s and junior men’s 25m rapid fire pistol T1 trials, Agarwal notched up victories in both the women’s and junior women’s 10m air rifle T2 trials.

Tokyo Olympics quota winner and Agarwal’s state-mate Aishwary Pratap Tomar also won the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) T2 trial to continue his good form in the competition.

Singh qualified sixth with a score of 578 for the men’s final and shot 32 in the final to emerge victorious.

It was a Haryana 1-2-3 with Ayush Sangwan coming second with 26 and Anish Bhanwal third with 25 points.

Bhanwal had the top score in qualifying with a score of 585.

In the women’s air rifle T2 final, Agarwal prevailed over Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal, shooting 250.8 to Mehuli’s 250.6. Apurvi Chandela came in third with 228.4.

Tomar also had a stellar day in office, qualifying third for the men’s 3P final with a high score of 1172 before a top class final round score of 460.5 to finish well ahead of second-placed Akhil Sheoran (453.7) of the Railways. Parul Kumar of the Air Force was third.