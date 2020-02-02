Australian Open, men’s singles final live: Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic
Follow the live blog of the first Major final of this decade as Djokovic looks for his eighth Australian Open title.
Live updates
*Djokovic vs Thiem: 6-4, 1-2
Thiem gets the break as Djokovic double faults, he leads 2-1. Djokovic now seems to be doubting himself a little. Thiem, meanwhile, continues to go for his shots and that has put the Serb under a lot of pressure. Djokovic’s serve speed is down as well.
Djokovic vs *Thiem: 6-4, 1-1
Easy hold for Thiem. Two backhand errors while returning the serve. Djokovic fought very hard for a couple of points there but still ended up losing them.
*Djokovic vs Thiem: 6-4, 1-0
A beautiful drop shot, a backhand down the line. Djokovic has started the second set well. Thiem needs to continue going for his shots to have any chance in this this.
Djokovic vs *Thiem: 6-4
The first set took 52 minutes.
Djokovic vs *Thiem: 6-4
FIRST SET TO DJOKOVIC
Two unforced errors made it 0-30. But then Djokovic sent a return long off the second serve to make it 15-30. Thiem made it 30-30 but then sent a forehand long to hand a set point to Djokovic. But then some brave and charismatic play got Thiem the advantage. The Serb, however, didn’t go away. He fought back to get another set point and the Austrian committed a double fault to hand the game and the set to the world No 2.
*Djokovic vs Thiem: 5-4
It was looking one-sided just a few minutes back but Djokovic is now having to work much harder on his point. Thiem is in this now. Djokovic holds. Thiem will serve to stay in the set.
Djokovic vs *Thiem: 4-4
Djokovic had a breakpoint but Thiem has now found his rhythm. His groundstrokes are finally hurting Djokovic. This is what the crowd wanted. This is what everyone wanted. Well, everyone up Djokovic.
*Djokovic vs Thiem: 4-3
A wonderful crosscourt forehand gave Thiem two breakpoints. And a backhand into the net from Djokovic gave him the gave. Break back. We are back on serve!
Djokovic vs *Thiem: 4-2
Thiem was 40-0 up and then Djokovic somehow made it deuce again. There are no easy games. The Serb made the Austrian fight for it before Thiem finally held on.
*Djokovic vs Thiem: 4-1
While Thiem’s serving games have been a struggle, Djokovic has breezed through his. His accuracy with the backhand has been pinpoint.
Djokovic vs *Thiem: 3-1
Thiem is finally on the board. It was 40-40, Djokovic in complete command and Thiem came up with a wonderful lob to get the advantage. He sealed the game off the next point. This should calm the nerves. Djokovic’s movement so far has been unreal.
*Djokovic vs Thiem: 3-0
Djokovic consolidates the break with some ease. Thiem needs to wake up here and shake the nerves off. To get an idea of how well he has been serving in this tournament, check out this stat: there have been only 18 breakpoints on his serve all tournament. 45 breakpoints on Thiem’s serve through the tournament.
Djokovic vs *Thiem: 2-0
Thiem had his serve working well. No sign of nerves. He was up 40-15. Then Djokovic got it to deuce in an instant. Then, it went to another two deuces. Before Djokovic conjured up a break point with some great movement and touch. And then an unforced error gave the Serb the break. Thiem served 75% of his first serves in the game and he still got broken.
*Djokovic vs Thiem: 1-0
Djokovic has been serving well in the tournament and having Goran Ivanisevic as part of his team has certainly helped. Holds with two aces to close the game.
2.13 pm: And this is what they are playing for...
2.11 pm: Thiem has spent 6 more hours on court. Will that be a factor today?
2.09 pm: The players are on court and warming up now. Right time to vote in our poll:
2.08 pm: This promises to be an almighty battle between Novak Djokovic, who has won all 7 of his finals here, and Dominic Thiem, who’s won 4 of their last 5 matches.
2.05 pm: Just how good has Djokovic been at Melbourne Park?
2.05 pm: Is this result possible?
1.57 pm: Almost time. Marat Safin makes an appearance.
1.54 pm: No currently active man under 30 has ever won a Grand Slam. Will Thiem be able to change that today? That is the big question of everyone’s minds.
1.30 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the first Major final of the new decade where Dominic Thiem has to achieve what has never been accomplished in men’s tennis before: to beat Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open.
As you wait for the game to start, here’s a quick preview:
Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) v Dominic Thiem (AUT x5)
Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 6-4
Fast facts
Djokovic: Age - 32; World ranking - 2; Prize money - $140,228,279; Career titles - 77; Grand Slam titles - 16; Australian Open best - Winner (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019)
Djokovic routinely rates the Australian Open as his favourite Grand Slam and Rod Laver Arena is without question his most successful court, with a record seven titles to his name. Perhaps the best returner in the game, he has dropped just one set en route to the final and is firm favourite to win a 17th Grand Slam and extend his 2020 win streak to 13 matches.
Thiem: Age - 26; World ranking - 5; Prize money - $22,406,618; Career titles - 16; Grand Slam titles - 0; Australian Open best - Final (2020)
The Austrian is best known as a clay-court specialist, making the last two French Open finals where he was beaten by Rafael Nadal. A baseliner with a one-handed backhand, he came through a tough five-setter in round three and showed his class by upsetting Nadal in the last eight. Coached by former world number nine Nicolas Massu, he signalled his intentions by winning five titles last year.
