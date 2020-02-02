Kryphsa continued their winning form in the ongoing Indian Women’s League 2019-’20 with another routine 4-0 victory over Punjab-based BBK DAV in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Anju Tamang’s grounder in the 18th minute opened the scoreline for the Manipuri girls, much to the dismay of the BBK DAV goalkeeper Radhika Khodre who went down well to stop the ball but was unable to.

Both sides entered the changing room with Kryphsa enjoying a one-goal lead at half-time. After the breather, they came out with more purpose and scored three goals to assert their authority in the tournament once again.

Two minutes after the clock crossed the hour-mark, Ratanbala Devi found the target, having sent goalkeeper Radhika wrong side, following a brilliant one-two manoeuvre with Anju Tamang at the edge of the penalty area.

In the 85th minute, Ratanbala Devi scored her sixth goal in the tournament with a perfect header off an equally brilliant corner by Ranjana Chanu to take the scoreline beyond their opponent’s reach.

Sweety Devi joined the party in the last minute of the added time when the defender headed in a looping delivery from the right to add salt to BBK DAV’s wounds and cement the result.

Anita Devi took the corner and on the rebound, another long ball was floated from the right and Sweety, who was left unmarked by the BBK DAV defenders, powered it home.

With this win, Kryphsa consolidated their grip at the top with 12 points from four outings, having scored 14 goals in the process without conceding a single.

BBK DAV, who are still rooted to the bottom, have been able to bag only a point from four matches so far.

Sethu FC continue winning run

Earlier in the day, defending champions Sethu FC continued their winning spree with a comfortable 3-0 victory over local outfit Kickstart FC at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

Sandhiya (12’, 90’), who is in a fine scoring run in this tournament, added another brace to her name besides Sumithra (39’) who scored a screamer from 30 yards out.

The intention was substantially clear from the get-go and the Madurai-based team didn’t need to wait for more than 12 minutes to open the scoring. Jabamani Tuduintercepted a long ball from Kickstart FC and lobbed it to Amsavalli, who was operating from the right flank.

Amsavalli put in a long through ball for Sandhiya, who didn’t waste any time to dink it over the goalkeeper’s head to put the defending champions in the driver’s seat.

Sethu shifted the gears in their pursuit of the second goal which came in the 39th minute from Sumithra. Following an array of attacking movements by Anita Basnet and Sandhiya, the opponent goalkeeper intervened and was able to thwart the attack. On the rebound, Sumithra, from 30 yards out, hit the back of the net with a powerful drive to hand Sethu a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

At the stroke of the final whistle, Sandhiya tucked in another goal to take her tally to nine, second to Sabitra Bhandari of Gokulam Kerala FC, who has already scored 14 goals in three outings. Sumithra breached the defence of Kickstart FC and rolled it to Sandhiya. The poacher, cutting loose of her markers, rounded the Kickstart FC goalkeeper and tapped it home in the 90th minute to seal the fate of the match.

Following the win, Sethu’s tally has gone up to nine points from four matches whereas Kickstart stay on six points having played an equal number of matches.