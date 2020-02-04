U19 World Cup semi-final, India vs Pakistan live: Priyam Garg and Co asked to bowl first by Pakistan
Both teams go into the semifinal unbeaten. While India beat Australia in the quarter-final, Pakistan outplayed Afghanistan.
Live updates
1.25 pm: The Indians won their group beating New Zealand and Japan in the process before going on to hammer Australia by 74 runs in the quarter-final.
Pakistan’s group match against Bangladesh – who meet New Zealand in the second semi-final on Thursday – was abandoned with Bangladesh in desperate trouble at 106/9. The Pakistanis beat Scotland and Zimbabwe to set up a quarter-final with Afghanistan.
That was another comfortable win in spite of the ‘Mankading’ storm over Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed running out Muhammad Huraira when he marginally backed up too far at the bowler’s end.
1.15 pm: Zaheer Khan spoke about the U19 team on Monday:
“The U-19 kids are doing very well,” Khan said. “They have been in some tough situations and they have fought back from there, so that goes a long way in a tournament like [the] World Cup, when you are competing against different nations.”
“When you are talk about India-Pakistan matches, it brings out an extra edge to the whole competition. So I am sure the boys will be geared up for the big occasion and they will do well,” he added.
The left-armer also had words of praise for Yashashvi Jaiswal, who has been giving consistent starts to the India-U19 side.
“He [Jaiswal] has been doing well. In domestic ODI competition also he has made that impact. So, I wish him all the luck and [he] has got the potential and at the moment [he is] serving for U19 Indian team.
“So the team needs him getting us off to a good start. It is about the team coming together and if he can spark that with a good start, nothing like that,” said Zaheer.
1.13 pm: Confirmation of the playing XIs: (Photo: ICC)
1.08 pm: India faced three-time world champions in the quarterfinal and passed a stern test with relative ease at the end. It was not always easy but they were clinical.
Inspired India show why they remain the team to beat with superb win against Aussies
1.02 pm: TOSS UPDATE
Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir wins the toss and he has opted to bat first. Semi-final game, he wants to put runs on the board. Both sides unchanged from their quarter-final matches.
1.00 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of the U19 World Cup: it’s the big one today!
Four-time champions India will back themselves to reach their third consecutive final at the U-19 World Cup when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a last four clash on Tuesday.
Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir played down the hype surrounding the game but an India-Pakistan contest is always a high-pressure one which tests the character of players on either side. Doing well in the game makes them overnight stars and the players know that.
“It is a high pressure game and has a lot of buzz in the world. We will play it like a normal game and hope to do well,” said Pakistan opener Mohammad Huraira after the win over Afghanistan.
Like at the highest level, the India juniors have had the upper hand over Pakistan of late, having beaten them in the Asia Cup last September when they emerged tournament winners.
India, who are the defending champions of the U-19 World Cup, had inflicted on Pakistan a 203-run hammering in the last edition in 2018.
However, history counts for little and the Priyam Garg-led India will have to play their best cricket to knock Pakistan out of the competition.
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the backbone of India batting, scoring three half-centuries in four games including against Australia.
The rest of the batsmen have not done much and if the lower-order had not rescued India in the quarterfinal, the outcome of the game could have been different. Not to forget the match-winning spell from pacer Kartik Tyagi.
Atharva Ankolekar and in-form leggie Ravi Bishnoi shared a 61-run stand for the seventh wicket to give their team a fighting chance. In the end, India won rather comfortably.
Facing Pakistan fast bowlers Abbads Afridi, Mohammad Amir Khan and Tahir Hussain will be a challenge for the Indian batsmen.
Opener Huraira made an impressive debut in the last game, scoring 64 to lead his team to a comprehensive win over Afghanistan after bowlers nicely set up the game.