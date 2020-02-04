India named opener Prithvi Shaw in their 16-man squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand on Tuesday. He will be making a comeback to the team after a gap of 15 months.

Shaw was named as a replacement for Rohit Sharma who was ruled out of the Test and ODI series due to a left calf muscle strain.

Shubman Gill was also named in the Test squad and is likely to make his debut in the two-match series with the first Test beginning in Wellington on February 21.

For the three-match ODI series beginning here on Wednesday, Mayank Agarwal replaced Sharma in the side.

“Vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left calf muscle strain during the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Tauranga on Sunday,” BCCI said in a statement.

“He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury.”

Test squad: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).