Former world champion Mirabai Chanu on Tuesday bettered her own national record by two kilogram as she lifted a total of 203 kg to win the 49 kg gold in the National Weightlifting Championships in Kolkata.

The 25-year-old Manipuri lifted 87 kg in snatch in her second attempt and 115 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 203 kg.

Tuesday’s effort has put her in fourth place in world rankings behind Chinese Jiang Huihua (212 kg) and Hou Zhihui (211 kg) and Korean Ri Song Gum (209 kg).

Chanu’s previous best of 201 kg had come at the World Championship in Thailand in September last year, where she had finished fourth.