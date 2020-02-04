Rani Rampal struck the solitary goal as India recorded a 1-0 win over England in their fourth match of the ongoing women’s tour in Auckland on Tuesday.

Rampal scored the goal in the 47th minute to give India the lead and eventually seal the match.

After winning their opening match of the tour against the New Zealand’s development squad, India had suffered two-back-to-back losses to the hosts.

On Tuesday, however, India played with full gusto as they began the match with a strong attack. The efforts paid off early as the team earned a penalty corner but could not convert.

But the team continued to play with a structured defence and tight passing, which ensured little room for England to counter attack or create chances to score.

“We created enough chances and now we need to keep working on converting those chances but our defence stood strong through the match which was a good thing,” India chief coach, Sjoerd Marijne said.

Ending the first half 0-0, India made another PC attempt in the third quarter but could not make the opportunity count.

The team kept a good line of defence and continued to carry on an aggressive attack. It was not until the 47th minute when skipper Rampal created space in the circle, netting a powerful shot past England’s goalkeeper.

The 1-0 lead put serious pressure on England who eventually could not recover.

“Towards the end of the match, we were under pressure but the team handled it well and even ensured a goal,” Marijne said.

“The win is good for a morale boost but for me it’s all about the performance and I see we can grow and become more dominant and calmer on the ball. We now need to ensure fast recover in order to be ready for next match,” he added.

The two teams will clash again on Wednesday.