Defending champions India cruised to a 10-wicket win over neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan in Potchefstroom on Tuesday to reach the Under-19 Cricket World Cup final for the seventh time.

India, the record four-time winners of the competition, dismissed Pakistan for 172 in 43.1 overs before comfortably knocking off the runs with 88 balls to spare. India will play either New Zealand or Bangladesh, who meet in the second semi-final, for the title at the same venue on Sunday. Pakistan will contest the third-place play-off in Benoni on Saturday.

Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal struck an unbeaten 105 off 113 balls, completing his century and sealing the victory in style with a six over deep mid-wicket. The left-hander played some eye-catching shots as the Boys in Blue never once looked ruffled in the chase. Pakistan regularly lost wickets and were not allowed to free their arms with the run-rate being in check from the start of their innings. India have

Some serious swag this from Yashasvi Jaiswal. These Under 19 boys are something else. One-sided. #INDU19VSPAKU19 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 4, 2020

Wow!! too good display of batting. Kudos boys, now bring the cup home again. 🇮🇳 #IndvPak #U19CWC — Monica (@monicas004) February 4, 2020

Yashaswi Jaiswal's story is not what fairytales are made of, Yashaswi Jaiswal's story is just what kind of magic passion and hard work do. #U19CWC — Manya (@CSKian716) February 4, 2020

India's last 11 #U19WC matches:



Won by 100 runs

Won by 10 wkts

Won by 10 wkts

Won by 131 runs

Won by 203 runs

Won by 8 wkts

Won by 90 runs

Won by 10 wkts

Won by 44 runs

Won by 74 runs

Won by 10 wkts



Average margin by runs - 107

Average margin by wkts - 9.6 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 4, 2020

Watching the highlights of U19 semifinal and Yashaswi Jaiswal looks such a incredible player. He looks leagues above anyone in this tournament. He has all the shots in the book and dominate any attack.Some of the sixes hit were just effortless. #INDvsPAK #U19CWC #YashasviJaiswal — Praveen 🇮🇳 (@praveen101080) February 4, 2020

Highest stands for India in Under-19 World Cup:



183 : M Bisla/P Patel v Canada, Auckland, 2002

180 : M Kalra/P Shaw v Australia, Mount Maunganui, 2018

176 : Y Jaiswal/D Saxena v Pakistan, Potchefstroom, 2020*

175 : S Dhawan/R Uthappa v Scotland, Dhaka, 2004#U19CWC — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 4, 2020

So wonderful to see the composure of young Yashaswi Jaiswal and the relentlessness of the bowlers to just not let the opposition get away. A very easy win for India and a 3rd Successive World Cup Final appearance. Best wishes to the boys for the big finals #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/VUyaBR9i6j — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 4, 2020

This is the first time that a side has registered 10-wicket win in a knock-out match of #U19WorldCup.#INDvsPAK — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) February 4, 2020

यशस्वी भवः

Five straight wins over Pakistan U19 since 2014!

A 10-wicket win in the semis is some way to storm into the Finals!



Congratulations #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 👏🏼#INDvsPAK #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/PK4OJIbyET — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 4, 2020

Pakistan bowlers failed to make any inroads and India cruised to an easy win. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena have registered the highest ever opening partnership in an Under 19 Cricket World Cup semi-final. Yashasvi is future star! #INDvsPAK — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) February 4, 2020