GM Aravindh Chithambaram won the All India Chess Grand Prix Rapid Rating Open 2020 in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, Chessbase.in reported.

Aravindh, who entered the tournament as the top seed and the reigning National Triple Crown champion, registered a score of 6.5/7 to claim the title.

His score was matched by FIDE Master Pranesh M, but Aravindh clinched the championship because of his tie-break score which was better.

Pranesh, who is a double IM-norm holder, won the runners-up trophy.

The tournament witnessed a tight finish as six players ended up with scores of 6.0/7. International Master Al Muthaiah finished in third position thanks to his tie-break score.

The Grand Prix boasted of some tough competition. A total of 190 players, including two GMs and three IMs, participated in the fourth leg.