Defending champions Sethu FC and Kenkre FC sealed their places in the semi-finals of the fourth Indian Women’s League with wins overs Baroda Football Academy and local favourites Bangalore United FC respectively, in Bangalore on Thursday.

In a Group A match, Sethu registered a dominant 6-0 victory over Baroda Football Academy riding on Sandhiya’s four goals.

Sandhiya found the net in the ninth, 15th, 75th and 82nd minutes, while Amsavalli (34th) and Karthika (78th) were the other goal scorers for the winners.

Later in the day, Asha Kumari (46th) and Techi Akung (56th) fired home to guide Kenkre to a narrow 2-1 win over BUFC in a Group B encounter.

Amoolya Kamal was the lone goal scorer for BUFC in the 86th minute.