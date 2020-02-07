Chandrakant Mali of Services smashed three records to take the concluding day honours even as Railways reigned supreme, grabbing both the men’s and women’s trophies at the Senior National Weightlifting Championships in Kolkata on Friday.

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu, who had shattered three records to win women’s 49 kg title, was adjudged the best senior women’s lifter with 865.796 ‘Robi points’.

Youth Olympic champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga, who created a record in clean and jerk on way to winning the men’s 67kg for Services, became the best senior men’s lifter with 658.962 ‘Robi points’.

‘Robi Points’ is the official International Weightlifting Federation calculation method to compare individual athlete total results across each of the IWF bodyweight categories.

32-year-old Mali, who had won a bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, lifted a total of 330 kg, thereby improving the previous mark of Ankit Chhoker by six kg.

Mali lifted 149 kg in snatch, bettering Chhoker’s record by one kg, while he was at his best in clean and jerk where he improved the record by six kg with his effort of 181 kg in his first attempt.

Chhoker finished second with a total lift of 316 kg, while his Railways colleague VA Christopher had a third-place finish.

The Indian Railways reigned supreme winning both the men’s and women’s titles accumulating 246 and 232 points respectively.

Services finished men’s runners-up (232), while Maharashtra took the second place in women’s section with 202 points.

41 National records were created in the five-day meet where 419 lifters in both the men’s and women’s sections vied for top honours.