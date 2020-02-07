India’s Diksha Dagar had an off-day as she shot a below-par two-over 75 and missed the cut at 2020 Vic Open golf tournament on Friday. She made two birdies against four bogeys and carded two-over 75 at the Par-73 Creek Course for a total of one-over 146 as the cut fell at three-under.

Swede Madelene Sagstrom followed up her opening round eight-under par 65 with another near flawless display of golf this afternoon, shooting a five-under par 67 to take a one shot lead into the final 36 holes.

Sagstrom is looking to win her second LPGA title of 2020, after breaking through for her first professional victory at at Boca Rio in Florida two weeks ago. Sitting just one shot back is American Ally McDonald, who sits alone in second place at 12-under par.

Of the Australians competing this week, Queensland youngster Robyn Choi shot one of the rounds of the tournament on Friday, an eight-under-par 65 to sit at tied 10th, just three shots back in a three-way tie for the third place.

Weak start for Lahiri and Atwal

In a below par show, Anirban Lahiri shot one-over 73 while Arjun Atwal managed a three-over 75 on the opening day of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Lahiri has been struggling for form while Atwal is playing his first event of the 2020 season at Spyglass Hill.

Lahiri had four birdies against five bogeys and was T-95, while Atwal had one birdie, two bogeys and one double.

Nick Taylor opened with an eagle and ended with two birdies for an 8-under 63 at Monterey Peninsula on a gorgeous day even though a lot of attention was on Spyglass Hill, which featured Dustin Johnson (69) and Phil Mickelson (68), along with five NFL quarterbacks that included Peyton Manning and his recently retired brother, Eli.

There are three courses in the rotation with Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterrey Peninsula. He led by two shots to par over Patrick Cantlay (Spyglass) and Chase Seiffert (Pebble Beach), who each had a 6-under 66.

Defending champion Phil Mickelson, whose third-place finish in Saudi Arabia last week was his best result in a year, was a bit disappointed with his 68 at Spyglass as he drove well. Dustin Johnson had a 69 at Spyglass, while Jordan Spieth checked in at 70.

Among those at 5-under par were Charley Hoffman, who holed out from the fairway for eagle on No 4 at Spyglass.