ICC U19 World Cup final, India vs Bangladesh live updates: History beckons for Priyam Garg and Co
Follow live updates of the final between India and Bangladesh at the U19 World Cup.
1.00 pm: Time for the toss.
12.58 pm:
12.48 pm: In the final, India run into Bangladesh, a team which too has reaped the benefits of meticulous planning since their quarterfinal loss at the 2018 edition.
Though the Priyam Garg-led Indian side got the better of them in the tri-series in England and Asia Cup last year, Bangladesh have always come up with a fight and India’s fielding coach Sharma expects it would be no different on Sunday.
“They are a very good side. There is a lot of mutual respect. I can tell you that,” he said.
Considering it is their maiden final, it is a bigger game for Bangladesh. If they win, it will be sweet revenge against the sub-continental giants, who have found a way to tame Bangladesh at the senior level in close knockout matches including the 2018 Nidahas Trophy and 2016 World T20.
12.45 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the U19 World Cup final! We are ready for a cracking final between India and Bangladesh.
India start favourites
Defending champions India are favourites to win a record fifth U-19 World Cup title in Bloemfontein on Sunday but a tough fight is expected from first-timers Bangladesh in an all-Asian final.
If the India squad for the 2018 edition had the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, who have expectedly gone on to play for the senior team, the exploits of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Kartik Tyagi in the current edition have made them stars to watch out for.
Irrespective of what happens in Sunday’s final, India have reinforced the fact that they are a force to be reckoned with at the under-19 level.
India, who walloped arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets in the semifinal on Tuesday, will be playing their seventh final since 2000 when they lifted the trophy for the first time.
Having said that, success at the U-19 level doesn’t guarantee success at the highest level as not all players have the ability to go on and play for India.
Only the exceptionally talented like Shaw and Gill get to realise their dream as the competition is only getting tougher in the ever-improving Indian cricket.
And facing the Indian side, in their first ever ICC event final at any level, is Bangladesh: also unbeaten at the tournament.