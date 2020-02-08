FIH Pro League hockey, India vs Belgium live: Can men in blue build on impressive start?
Live updates
5.00 pm: National anthems done in Bhubaneshwar.
4.57 pm: Last time the India and Belgium men met at the Kalinga stadium it was a 2-2 draw.
4.53 pm: The venue is Kalinga Stadium again. It is not just India’s favourite hockey venue, it is also the turf where the Belgium men were crowned WORLD CHAMPIONS back in 2018. This promises to be a cracker.
India have their task cut out when they host world champions Belgium in their second round of the FIH Pro League, starting in Bhubaneswar at 5 pm today.
After skipping the first edition of the tournament in 2019, India made a dream debut in the League, collecting five points from the opening tie against the Netherlands.
World No 5 India thrashed Netherlands 5-2 in the opening match of the two-leg tie before beating the Dutchmen 3-1 in a shootout after both the teams were locked 3-3 at the end of regulation time in the second match here last month.
But since then, the Manpreet Singh-led side has not played in the league and have slipped to No 5 in the points table.
Belgium are currently leading the standings with 11 points from four games, while Netherlands are placed second with seven points from as many matches. Australia are placed third with six points from four games, followed by Germany and India.