India international footballer Rowllin Borges on Saturday said that defensive part of his game has improved after playing for Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC this season.

“This is my first season with him [Mumbai coach Jorge Costa],” said Borges.

“If you look at my last year’s stats with NorthEast, it was more attack-oriented, but if you see this year, it is defensive. Personally I have improved defensively, and I play more defensive too.”

The 27-year-old Borges was with NorthEast United FC from 2016-’19, during which he had a loan spell with East Bengal too. This season, he is playing for Mumbai City in the ISL. Mumbai City are on fourth spot with 26 points and has two games left and are contention to make the playoffs.

Borges has scored one goal from 13 games this season in the ISL and he is not satisfied with performance. “I feel my performance [in this ISL] is okay but need to give more to the team. I wish I can be more of a help in attack and in defense and help my team first to qualify (for the play-offs), and then to reach the finals,” he said.

“Qualification is still possible as we have two matches left and we are going to give our best shot (so) that we can win those matches and finish (in top four) position and once you qualify you never know anything can happen and hopefully we can win the final,” he added.

Borges spoke on the difference of styles of former national coach Stephen Constantine and current coach Igor Stimac.

“The style [of play] with Stimac is different. With Stephen [Constantine] it was more of long ball and with Igor it is more of passing and keeping the ball,” he said.