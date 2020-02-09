Australia beat England by 16 runs in the final league match of the women’s tri-series to set up a meeting with India in the final.

Batting first, Australia made 132/7 thanks largely to opener Beth Mooney’s 40-ball 50. She anchored the innings for 16 overs but was not able to up the ante as England put on a solid bowling performance.

England’s spinners, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn, claimed two wickets each to peg back the Australian batters in what seemed to be good batting conditions.

In reply, England only managed to reach 116/7 at the end of their 20 overs. Sophie Molineux did the star turn for Australia in a four-over spell of 3-19 to help Australia defend a total that seemed to be below par at the innings break.

England collapsed from 53/2 to 70/6 as Molineux ripped the heart out of their batting line-up. She first dismissed the dangerous Natalie Sciver (16) and then claimed the wicket of in-form England captain Heather Knight (13) with the first ball of her second over. She collected a third to cap off a brilliant spell, bowling Tammy Beaumont (6).

Aussie pacer Tayla Vlaeminck, who sat out the game against India, was also in fine form as she collected 2 for 18 from four overs.

Australia’s 132/7 was their lowest total batting first since the 2016 T20 World Cup in India. During that tournament, they also successfully defended 132/6 against England, in the tournament semi-final.

India also made it to the final courtesy of Australia’s brilliant bowling performance. If England had scored over 124, they would have made it ahead of India on net run-rate.

Results:

First T20I: India beat England by five wickets

Second T20I: England beat Australia in Super Over

Third T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Fourth T20I: England won by four wickets

Fifth T20I: India won by seven wickets

Sixth T20I: Australia won by 16 runs

Final: Australia vs India