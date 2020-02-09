Pro Hockey League, India vs Belgium Live: De Kerpel, Amit Rohidas make it 2-2
Alexander Hendrickx gave Belgium the lead in the third minute but Vivek Prasad scored for India with few second left for the end of first quarter.
(Catch the Live Updates of India and Belgium here)
Live updates
GOAL! 18th minute India 2 Belgium 2: This is getting franatic now. Belgium’s lead survived for just 30 seconds. India quickly won their first penalty corner and though the Belgium runner stopped Harmanpreet’s flick, Amit Rohidas made no mistake on the rebound.
GOAL! 17th minute India 1 Belgium 2: Nicolas de Kerpel deflects Simon Gougnard’s pass to put Belgium ahead again.
GOAL, India 1 Belgium 1: And India draws level with just few seconds left for the first quarter to end as a diving Vivek Prasad deflects the ball from under Vanasch’s legs.
10th min, India 0 Belgium 1: Good thinking from Mandeep to go for goal. But the two Indians inside the striking circle cannot get a stick on the ball.
7th min, India 0 Belgium 1: India have managed to keep their shape and are not allowing Belgium to have the ball for long. But even the hosts haven’t been able to make any penetrating move to trouble the opposition goal keeper.
5th min, India 0 Belgium 1: India build an attack from the right but Ramandeep cannot get a shot at goal.
GOAL! 3rd min, India 0 Belgium 1: Alexander Hendrickx scores with a low drag flick.
2nd min, India 0 Belgium 0: India have started on the offensive in this match against Belgium. But the visitors got the first shot at goal. But Sreejesh saves a shot from Thomas Briel and then a rebound from Gauthier Boccard. But Belgium get a penalty corner.
5:00 pm: India withstood a barrage of attacks from the world champions but both goalkeepers Krishan Prasad and PR Sreejesh stood tall to help India win the match 2-1. Can they repeat their heroics once again?
4:53 pm: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the FIH Pro League match between India and Belgium at Bhubaneshwar. Manpreet Singh’s side are on a roll after a thrilling win against the reigning world champions on Saturday. Previously, they had won twice against Netherlands.
Under Graham Reid, India look a transformed unit. World No 5 India thrashed Netherlands 5-2 in the opening match of the two-leg tie before beating the Dutchmen 3-1 in a shootout after both the teams were locked 3-3 at the end of regulation time in the second match last month.
Containing the deadly attack of Belgium will yet again be India’s big challenge going forward. It was the hosts who showed more bite yesterday. Can India pocket yet another double header? It’s not out of their reach, given the spirit and verve they showed in the second half yesterday.